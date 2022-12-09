Read full article on original website
How Jennifer Coolidge Tried to Change The White Lotus' Ending
Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus. Jennifer Coolidge never wanted to check out of The White Lotus. The actress, who was the only season one cast...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40
Hollywood has lost a beloved star. Dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared alongside Ellen DeGeneres as a DJ and guest host on her long-running talk show, has died at the age of 40, his wife Allison Holker confirmed on Dec. 14. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I...
Bruce Willis Poses For Rare Family Photo With Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis and His 5 Kids
Watch: Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle. There's no denying this blended family sleighs. As Christmas nears, Demi Moore and ex Bruce Willis came together with their kids—Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28—as well as Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Evelyn Willis, 8, and Mabel Willis, 10, to kick off the most festive season.
Adam Sandler to bring stand-up and song routine to Nationwide Arena in February
Veteran funnyman Adam Sandler, known for his slapstick humor and comical characters in blockbusters like "Happy Gilmore," "Billy Madison" and "The Waterboy," will come to Nationwide Arena for an evening of comedy and song on Feb. 7. Tickets for the performance go on sale at noon on Friday at Ticketmaster.com and livenation.com. The...
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men"
One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
2022 Golden Globe Nominations: Snubs and Surprises
The Golden Globes are back—and so are some of the biggest shocks in Hollywood. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the awards show will be returning in January 2023 after a year off-air due to...
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Monique Coleman Says Disney "Broke My Heart" By Not Inviting Her on High School Musical 3 Tour
Watch: "HSM" Star Monique Coleman Talks Corbin Bleu's Help Through Miscarriage. Monique Coleman didn't always feel like she and her High School Musical family were in this together. The actress, who played Taylor McKessie in all three installments of the popular Disney Channel trilogy, recently opened up about her days...
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has arrived on Netflix and its cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen or heard them before.
Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball
Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style...
Aubrey Plaza Reveals What Really Happened Between The White Lotus' Harper and Cameron Off-Screen
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Aubrey Plaza knows exactly went down behind that locked hotel room door. After her White Lotus character Harper was accused of canoodling with Cameron (Theo James), an old friend of her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), she's confirming that there was more that happened than was shown on-screen.
It Starts On The Page: Read The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part I Finale Script “The Massacre At Hawkins Lab”
Matt and Ross Duffer took inspiration for their massively popular Stranger Things from conspiracy theories about the Montauk Project, an alleged operation run by the U.S. government to run experiments on children that included mind control and time travel, for the purposes of psychological warfare. The fourth season was released on Netflix this summer, with the first seven episodes dropping May 27. The season concluded with the final two episodes July 1, setting up for Stranger Things 5, which will bring the series to a close. The seventh episode of Stranger Things 4, titled “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” is the...
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)
Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Find Out Premiere Date & Guest Cast for Proud Family Season 2
We are proud to say the wait is over for the return of the Proud Family revival. The second season of the Emmy-winning revival is on the way with E! News exclusively announcing that new episodes...
James Gunn responds to Wonder Woman 3 rejection stories
James Gunn—recently installed as the co-head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s re-branded, soon-to-be-massively-reorganized DC Studios—issued a statement on social media today, responding to a story originally reported on yesterday by The Hollywood Reporter. Said story asserted that one of the casualties of Gunn and Peter Safran’s new approach to DC Comics movies (which the pair are still supposedly hammering out before presenting to top brass) was Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, which Jenkins had submitted a treatment for recently, and which, per the story, Gunn and Safran had turned down, saying it didn’t match their still-developing plans for the franchise.
Amy Schumer Reflects on Painful and "Lonely" Battle With Endometriosis
Amy Schumer is reflecting on her painful journey with endometriosis. The comedian, 41, recently got candid about the toll the condition took on her, explaining that she struggled to be taken...
