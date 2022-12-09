ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40

Hollywood has lost a beloved star. Dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared alongside Ellen DeGeneres as a DJ and guest host on her long-running talk show, has died at the age of 40, his wife Allison Holker confirmed on Dec. 14. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I...
Bruce Willis Poses For Rare Family Photo With Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis and His 5 Kids

Watch: Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle. There's no denying this blended family sleighs. As Christmas nears, Demi Moore and ex Bruce Willis came together with their kids—Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28—as well as Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Evelyn Willis, 8, and Mabel Willis, 10, to kick off the most festive season.
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling

Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed

Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)

Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request

“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
It Starts On The Page: Read The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part I Finale Script “The Massacre At Hawkins Lab”

Matt and Ross Duffer took inspiration for their massively popular Stranger Things from conspiracy theories about the Montauk Project, an alleged operation run by the U.S. government to run experiments on children that included mind control and time travel, for the purposes of psychological warfare. The fourth season was released on Netflix this summer, with the first seven episodes dropping May 27. The season concluded with the final two episodes July 1, setting up for Stranger Things 5, which will bring the series to a close. The seventh episode of Stranger Things 4, titled “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” is the...
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)

Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
James Gunn responds to Wonder Woman 3 rejection stories

James Gunn—recently installed as the co-head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s re-branded, soon-to-be-massively-reorganized DC Studios—issued a statement on social media today, responding to a story originally reported on yesterday by The Hollywood Reporter. Said story asserted that one of the casualties of Gunn and Peter Safran’s new approach to DC Comics movies (which the pair are still supposedly hammering out before presenting to top brass) was Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, which Jenkins had submitted a treatment for recently, and which, per the story, Gunn and Safran had turned down, saying it didn’t match their still-developing plans for the franchise.
