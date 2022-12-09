ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO County receives more than $174M for transportation infrastructure

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 4 days ago
San Luis Obispo County has been awarded more than $174 million for transportation infrastructure from the California Transportation Commission according to Caltrans.

This funding comes after the Transportation Commission this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program .

From the $1 billion funding, $878 million was allocated for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

The $878 million in projects the Transportation Commission approved for San Luis Obispo County include:

  • $171 million including more than $100 million in federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding to convert State Route 46 at the intersection of State Route 41 (the Wye) into a four-lane expressway near Cholame from approximately one-half mile west of Davis Road to just west of Antelope Road.
  • $3.5 million to rehabilitate the pavement on 101 in and near Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, and Nipomo, from Los Berros Road to south of the Hinds Avenue Overcrossing. The project also includes upgrades to drainage systems, highway worker safety enhancements, designated bikeways with pavement delineation, and the installation of Transportation Management System Elements.

The $878 allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, and the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Caltrans says the Active Transportation projects approved will benefit disadvantaged communities throughout California, two-thirds of which will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.

