Jefferson County ranks eleventh lowest paid county in Idaho
This year, Clark County ranked in the top six Idaho highest paid counties in Idaho, while Jefferson county sits at eleventh from the bottom of Idaho’s 44 counties as far as wages per week. Data compiled each quarter by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics shows...
Photo Gallery: Snowy morning across the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — Most, if not all, of the Treasure Valley, woke up to a winter wonderland!. 2-3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the area by the end of the morning. After the snowfall, we can expect partly cloudy skies for much of the afternoon and evening. Dry conditions with very cold temperatures are expected for much of the week after today.
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
SEATTLE (AP) — A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark...
Weather Alert Day: Cold air follows the overnight snow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cold air settles into the Treasure Valley this week following nearly 3" of overnight snow. According to the National Weather Service, about 2.5" of snow was observed at the Boise Airport this morning. Light snow is still falling in some parts of the Treasure Valley as of 11:30 a.m. Precipitation should conclude some time in the next few hours.
Snow showers possible on Monday morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Snow showers could impact the Treasure Valley on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Heavy snow continues in the mountain regions this weekend. The highest peaks could see up to 2 feet of...
Cold front arriving this afternoon into evening brings chance of light snow, colder temps
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Happy Wednesday folks! Temperatures will get colder this week as Canadian air continues to move in from the north, ushering in our next front. We are tracking a fast-moving cold front arriving this afternoon into evening out of the northwest. This will primarily impact the...
A Canadian cold front arrives tomorrow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The temperatures will get colder this week as Canadian air continues to move in from the north. On top of that, models are showing a fast moving front arriving Wednesday evening. This will primarily impact the central mountains with 2-3” of snow. However, I can't rule out some snow later in the day for the Treasure Valley. This could carry over into snow showers early Thursday morning. As a result, the Thursday morning commute will have to be monitored for slick conditions. I don’t expect much more than a dusting to 1” of snow in the valley. But temperatures will be frigid, so any snow could easily stick to the roads.
