How insurance can help in a storage unit fire
Fire crews battled two fires at a storage unit facility in Urbana on Monday. The Carrol Fire Protection District responded to the 1500 block of Airport Rd. The first fire began shortly before 9:30 am on Monday morning. Crews were on the scene for several hours. They were then called...
2 people shot in the leg in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were shot in the leg on Tuesday night in the 900 block of W. Beardsley Ave, Champaign. The Champaign Police Department says when they arrived on the scene they located a 48-year-old and a 28-year-old with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the leg. Officials...
Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffery Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
Police: Woman facing charges of domestic battery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 2:33 a.m. for a call of an armed subject. Officers...
Scott Bennett funeral details
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Family and friends will gather Monday to say goodbye to Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign). Bennett's funeral is being held at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Illinois 500 S. Goodwin Ave. in Urbana. The services begins at 10 a.m. Bennett...
Champaign County democrats handing out Scott Bennett memorabilia
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County democrats office is handing out memorabilia to show support for Scott Bennett. You can go by the office and pick up yard signs, t-shirts, and bumper stickers. Bennet passed away on Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. Bennett represented the...
Travis Tritt coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy award-winning country music star Travis Trill is coming to Decatur. Tritt will take the stage at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Friday, June 2, with the War Hippies. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. You can buy your tickets here.
CU one-to-one mentors and students share their thoughts on the program
The Champaign-Urbana One-to-one mentoring program is a cross distance program between Unit 4 Champaign and Urbana public schools. The program pairs a mentor with a student to work together for a minimum of one year. The program is currently seeing a shortage in the number of mentors available and is looking for volunteers.
Illinois and Tennessee men's basketball teams sign home-and-home series
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois men's basketball will play Tennessee in a home-and-home series over the next two years. On December 9, 2023 the Fighting Illini will travel to Knoxville. Then one year later, on December 14, 2024 the Volunteers will take a trip to Champaign. "We are excited to...
Illinois Football hosts annual awards banquet
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois Football hosted its annual awards banquet Saturday night. Many players were honored for their hard work during the season. A full list of the award winners are below. ILLINOIS FOOTBALL TRADITION AWARDS. The Scholar Athlete Award: Alex Pihlstrom. The Wright Commitment to Excellence Award: Chase...
Maroa-Forsyth's Livia Binder named FNR 2022 Scholar Athlete of the Year
Forsyth, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Congratulations to Maroa-Forsyth's Livia Binder who is our Friday Night Rivals' 2022 Rick Ray and Sons Scholar Athlete of the Year. She was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to the school of her choice. Binder is currently committed to Purdue University Track & Field. She competed against 14 other area scholar athletes and was voted the winner by a panel of judges.
Four Illini named college football AP All Americans
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Four Illinois football players were named AP All-Americans on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Defensive back Devon Witherspoon was honored this season as one of the best defensive backs in all of college football, named to the AP all-American first team.
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters accepts the head coach position at Purdue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters accepted the vacant head coaching position at Purdue on Tuesday. Walters signed a 5-year contract with the Boilermakers, his contract is currently awaiting board approval. The 36-year-old head coach will now be the fourth-youngest coach in FBS football behind Arizona...
