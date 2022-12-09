Forsyth, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Congratulations to Maroa-Forsyth's Livia Binder who is our Friday Night Rivals' 2022 Rick Ray and Sons Scholar Athlete of the Year. She was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to the school of her choice. Binder is currently committed to Purdue University Track & Field. She competed against 14 other area scholar athletes and was voted the winner by a panel of judges.

MAROA, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO