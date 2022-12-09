Read full article on original website
'Ellen' DJ and dance star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at 40
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alum Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Elite Daily
New Year, New Shows: Netflix's January Lineup Is Here
As 2022 ends, Netflix closes out a year of highs and lows. The streaming service rolled out some of its biggest shows to date, including Stranger Things 4 and Wednesday, while its movies, including the forthcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to the currently streaming Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. But a new year means a fresh slate, with brand new titles heading to subscribers. Let’s run down what’s coming to Netflix in January 2023 and check out the highlights.
Elite Daily
Bailey Bass Has Been Waiting For Avatar 2 Since She Was 12 Years Old
Bailey Bass has spent the entirety of her teen years juggling schoolwork, gigs, and auditions… all while biding her time until the biggest break of her life could finally be released to the public. Bass was only 12 when she auditioned to play Tsireya, a Metkayina freediver and member of Pandora’s next generation of inhabitants in Avatar: The Way of Water and the subsequent three films in the franchise. The sequel took five years of pre-production, filming, and post-production, and then another two years of waiting due to Hollywood shutdowns and additional post-production. Bass, now 19, is finally ready to soar.
Elite Daily
James From THTH Has A Solid Reason For Enforcing The Show's Rules
On most dating shows, contestants have one goal in mind: finding lasting love. But on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, love isn’t the only reason cast members stick it out. There’s also a huge cash prize at the end of the season, but only if contestants are able to keep their hands off each other in the episodes leading up to the finale. For Season 4 Too Hot To Handle contestant James Pendergrass, that grand prize was important, and he worked to earn it for a very solid — and practical — reason.
Elite Daily
Twin Drag Queens Will Compete Against Each Other On Drag Race
The automotive-themed promo for Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race may be a return to the show’s roots, but the season itself is already full of wild, unprecedented changes. The new installment will feature the series’ largest cast of queens ever, with 16 contestants all racing toward the finish line. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a network change, a twin twist, an already established drag icon, and of course, some A-list guest judges to keep the race extra interesting. Ready to start your engines? Here’s everything to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, including its stacked cast and fast-approaching premiere date.
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Gets Final Season Release Date on Hulu
Hulu’s chronicling of the Wu-Tang Clan saga will come to an end later this winter, when the series’ third and final season is released via the streamer. Wu-Tang: An American Saga will kick off its farewell tour on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 (with three episodes), followed by a new release every “Wu-Wednesday,” with the finale dropping on April 5. First ordered to series at Hulu in October 2018, Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiered in September 2019 with a 10-episode freshman season. It was renewed for a 10-episode Season 2 in January 2020, but fans had to wait nearly two full years for the...
Elite Daily
Here’s The Real Cost Of Staying At The White Lotus In Hawaii & Sicily
Aside from the potential for murder, staying at a White Lotus resort is going to cost you financially. Judging from past guests, you know both The White Lotus in Sicily and Hawaii are considered luxury stays for the elite. While they may be fictional resorts for the show, both seasons of The White Lotus were filmed at real Four Season hotels. Knowing this, you can guesstimate the cost of staying at a White Lotus and see if it’s something you can afford to do IRL.
Elite Daily
E.l.f.'s Glow Plow To Hand Out Free Holiday Goodies In NYC On Dec. 14
It’s getting glowy out there. Amid the dropping temps across the country, there’s an “e.l.f.ing glow storm” heading to the Northeast. You know what that means? 100% chance of heavy slay, especially in the New York area. To prepare you for what’s ahead, e.l.f. Cosmetics is giving away *free* goodies to groups of (lucky AF) people across the boroughs of NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 14, via e.l.f.’s glow plows — because snow plows are so last season — and just in time for the holidays, too.
2023 Oscars: How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Could Make a Big Splash in the Craft Races
Underestimate James Cameron at your own peril — he feeds off it, as witnessed by “Aliens,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “Titanic,” “Avatar,” and now “Avatar: The Way of Water.” True to his promise, the master showman has delivered the cinematic goods beyond expectation with the sequel, topping the original in epic storytelling and high-tech spectacle. This time Cameron expands the universe of Pandora by going underwater for splendor and adventure with the introduction of the Metkayina reef clan. In this regard, Cameron has truly become the heir apparent to his idol, Jacques Cousteau, and has outdone himself with innovation, thanks to...
The influencer caught hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon paid $285 in fines for the stunt
TikToker Katie Sigmond originally shared the stunt with her 7 million followers. She was charged with three Class B misdemeanors.
I'm a full-time Airbnb host in the Las Vegas desert. Here's how my husband and I set up a 6-property business we love without knowing anything about Airbnb.
Sandi Croft, who rents tiny Airbnbs in the desert, says: "People appreciate that they can go somewhere and be outside where there's 160 acres."
Elite Daily
2022 Season Comes To An End TikTok Trend Shows Your Yearly Recap
It seems like just yesterday you were blasting “22 (Taylor’s Version)” at your New Year’s Eve party and planning out your goals for 2022. Now, you’re picking out which sparkly ‘fit to wear on Dec. 31 again. This year has flown by, but before you say hello to 2023, you might want to do the “2022 season comes to an end” TikTok trend.
Elite Daily
Camila Cabello Debuts Her Most Drastic Hair Color Yet
She has a new job, as a first-time coach on The Voice; a possible new relationship, since she reportedly started dating Austin Kevitch following her breakup from Shawn Mendes; plus she’s been a total hair chameleon for months. And it looks like the Fifth Harmony alum plans to continue her chameleon-like ways into 2023 with her brand new hair color. READ MORE.
Elite Daily
How Greg's First White Lotus Season 1 Scene Foreshadowed His Twist
One of the most surprising twists in Season 2 of The White Lotus wasn’t necessarily surrounding who got murdered or who cheated on whom, but rather which character turned out to be the polar opposite of what fans thought. In the first season, Greg seemed like a sweetheart who fell for Tanya on a chance meeting in Hawaii, but he showed his true colors in Season 2. And now, looking back, those initial scenes are much darker than they first appeared. Even Greg’s very first scene in Season 1 of The White Lotus seems to foreshadow his evil twist.
Elite Daily
Are Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow Dating? This Rumor's 🔥
Looks like Jack Harlow might be the king of manifestation. Seven months after the release of his song “Dua Lipa,” where he made his crush on the singer veryyy obvious, the two are reportedly seeing each other. The rumor is unconfirmed — and Deux Moi claimed there was “no way” it was legit — but Page Six and Us Weekly sources have a different story. So, are Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow dating? There’s been a lot of speculation.
Elite Daily
Dua Lipa's Christmas Nails Are Surprisingly Dark Yet Festive
Dua Lipa has taken her love of 3D nail charms to the next level, and the holidays have never looked darker — but in a good way. Ahead of her performance at Capital’s 2022 Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday, Dec. 11, the three-time Grammy winner showed off a festive new manicure that’s so unique, and very different than most of her past looks. Unlike a majority of her manis — which are known to be long, bright, and whimsical — Dua Lipa’s Christmas 2022 nails have more of a Halloween undertone, with its dark base. It’s the embellishments, though, that make it clear that the lewk is meant for the most wonderful time of the year.
Elite Daily
How To Send A Venmo Payment With Virtual Mariah Carey Gift Wrap
The queen of Christmas herself is about to make all of your Venmo payments in December the most glamorous money transfers you’ve ever sent. From paying your friend back for Friday night sushi to finally settling up on the sibling holiday gift for your parents, you can gift wrap all your Venmo payments with a virtual Mariah Carey design. Carey partnered with Venmo on Dec. 7 to create a limited-edition digital gift wrap you can send with your transfers at no additional cost. We’re not talking a little red-and-white emoji — it’s a literal video that will play to help get whoever you’re paying into the holiday spirit. If you’re new to the process, here’s how you can gift wrap a payment on Venmo, and make it extra cheery with some Carey influence.
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
