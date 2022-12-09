Read full article on original website
Helen Slayton-Hughes, Prolific TV Actress, Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, known for memorable turns in series like Parks & Recreation, has passed away. She was 92. Slayton-Hughes's family announced her death in a Facebook post on December 8. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen," the post reads. "Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Cliff Emmich, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor & Clint Eastwood Costar, Dead at 85
Cliff Emmich, known for acting in films and TV shows such as Payday, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Halloween II, and “Little House on the Prairie,” has passed away. He was 85. According to rep Steve Stevens, he died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, California, per MSN. He...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look
Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65
Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
Character Actor Cliff Emmich Dead at 85
Veteran character actor Cliff Emmich—who had memorable roles in movies including Payday and Halloween II—has died of lung cancer at the age of 85. Born in Cincinnati but raised in Los Angeles, Emmich broke into show business with a bit part in 1969’s Gaily, Gaily and racked up dozens of credits on the big and small screen. Michael Landon reportedly wrote a part specially for him: a middle-aged dad whose daughter is ashamed that he is fat. “Fat guys usually get cast as bad guys,” he said in a 1978 interview. “I’ve been the heavy ‘heavy’ in Police Woman, Starsky and Hutch and Charlie’s Angels. This is my first chance to portray a nice man.”
‘Gunsmoke’: How James Arness’ Peace Was ‘Fractured’ by Matt Dillon Fans
Actor James Arness became a household name thanks to his performance as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' but one instance with fans 'fractured' his idea of peace.
June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90
June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70
Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
‘Spoiler Alert’ Is Jim Parsons’s Latest Passion Project — Is It Based on a True Story?
Since Jim Parsons played Sheldon Cooper for the final time on The Big Bang Theory, the actor has challenged himself to take on more challenging roles about some LGBTQ+ experiences. After starring in queer dramas like The Boys in the Band with Matt Bomer in 2020, Jim will soon return...
Betty White’s Longtime Los Angeles Mansion Demolished
Betty White’s lavish Los Angeles home has been demolished. The heartbreaking sight comes less than six months after the new owner purchased the mansion for a jaw-dropping $10.678 million. The decision to level the property didn’t come as surprise. But after White’s longtime assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted an after...
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Revealed Miss Kitty Russell’s Mysterious Past That Only Matt Dillon Could Break
Amanda Blake played Kitty Russell in 'Gunsmoke' for 19 seasons, but she once cleared up some mysterious elements about the character's past.
Boy Meets World Alum Recalls Being Excluded From Key Episode And Having To Watch It Be Filmed
Boy Meets World alum Jason Marsden recalled being excluded from a key episode while having to watch it be filmed.
