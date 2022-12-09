ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Primetimer

Helen Slayton-Hughes, Prolific TV Actress, Dead at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, known for memorable turns in series like Parks & Recreation, has passed away. She was 92. Slayton-Hughes's family announced her death in a Facebook post on December 8. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen," the post reads. "Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.  Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Popculture

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look

Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Character Actor Cliff Emmich Dead at 85

Veteran character actor Cliff Emmich—who had memorable roles in movies including Payday and Halloween II—has died of lung cancer at the age of 85. Born in Cincinnati but raised in Los Angeles, Emmich broke into show business with a bit part in 1969’s Gaily, Gaily and racked up dozens of credits on the big and small screen. Michael Landon reportedly wrote a part specially for him: a middle-aged dad whose daughter is ashamed that he is fat. “Fat guys usually get cast as bad guys,” he said in a 1978 interview. “I’ve been the heavy ‘heavy’ in Police Woman, Starsky and Hutch and Charlie’s Angels. This is my first chance to portray a nice man.”
Variety

June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Longtime Los Angeles Mansion Demolished

Betty White’s lavish Los Angeles home has been demolished. The heartbreaking sight comes less than six months after the new owner purchased the mansion for a jaw-dropping $10.678 million. The decision to level the property didn’t come as surprise. But after White’s longtime assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted an after...
LOS ANGELES, CA

