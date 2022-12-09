ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Police Department asks for help locating suspect in hit-and-run

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9WDX_0jdLnn7i00

The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking the public for help locating and identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run that killed one person on Sunday, December 4th.

According to the BPD, the hit-and-run took place east of the intersection of Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way around 2:32 a.m.

The suspect is described as being Black, having black hair, and possibly having a beard. He is approximately 30 to 40 years old and has a medium build. He stands 5 foot 8 inches tall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Pv8R_0jdLnn7i00

The car the man was driving is described as a white Nissan 35OZ. According to the BPD, the car is a "newer model."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IoH9_0jdLnn7i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcgq9_0jdLnn7i00

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Comments / 2

Related
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield police searching for two men accused of fraud

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying two suspects and a vehicle, accused of being involved in a fraud investigation. According to Bakersfield police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at around 2:24 p.m., at Best Buy located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 dead, 1 arrested in NW Bakersfield shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:36 p.m.) Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was shot and killed by a suspect in the 7200 Block of Cranbrook Avenue, north of Norris Road, according to a KCSO press release. The suspect has been arrested and was taken into custody. KCSO said...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk man, 25

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Derrick Richard Austin, 25. Austin was last seen Monday on Chandler Street at about 1 p.m., according to the police department. Austin is at risk because of a mental condition. The police department described Austin as 5 feet and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in fatal SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office identified Jose De Jesus Cipres-Zamudio, 37, of Bakersfield, as the man killed in a solo crash Monday after his vehicle struck a parked semi-trailer truck on Spring Creek Loop. He died at the scene, said the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Man convicted in 2018 South Taft murder

A Kern County Superior Court jury convicted a Taft man of second-degree murder for a 2018 homicide that occurred in South Taft. The Kern County District Attorney said Bobby Gene Sherrell, 42, faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing on Jan. 6. Sherrell was arrested on June...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felonies in gas station assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced a potential life term in prison if convicted as charged was acquitted of two felonies in connection with an assault at a gas station and released from custody. A jury on Monday acquitted Jesse Quincy Collins of attempted robbery and felony assault, instead convicting him of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD looking for 3 suspects who attacked, stole from victim

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find three Food Spot robbery suspects accused of punching a victim in the face, causing it to swell. It happened around 7:16 p.m. Dec. 1 at 3699 Wilson Road. The suspects are described as:
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy