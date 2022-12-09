ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

West Virginia reports no COVID deaths; 941 active cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday reported 941 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,649 attributed to COVID-19.
Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on …
Christmas services set throughout Bridgeport (West Virginia) churches

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this holiday season, Bridgeport churches are altering some of their holiday worship plans. Centerbranch Church, located at 2301 Meadowbrook Mall Road, will celebrate the season this Sunday and Monday, as well as at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
Upshur County Schools to review settlement offer from JUUL labs

BUCKHANNON,W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, Upshur County Schools pursued legal services regarding nicotine usage. JUUL, a prominent e-cigarette provider, recently announced a resolution. On Dec. 6, juullabs.com released the following statement: “As of today, Juul Labs has reached settlements with plaintiffs in the federal multidistrict litigation (MDL)...
Hunter Haze Warner

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunter Haze Warner, age 1, of Buckhannon, WV, died Saturday, D…
Larry Paul Helmick

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Paul Helmick, age 71, of Weston, WV, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born June 29, 1951, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Ed and Irma Knight Helmick.
Bridgeport City Council discusses upcoming levy election, charter changes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials are looking at June 2023 for the city’s next excess levy election, according to City Manager Brian Newton. In a strategic planning work session held Tuesday, council members had a preliminary discussion about the excess levy. The current levy will expire in June 2024, according to Newton.
Hilda C. Drake

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WV News) — Hilda C. Drake, 82, of McDermott, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Hill View in Portsmouth. She was born December 24, 1939, in Gallia County to the late Ruby Irene (Salisbury) Dinsmore and Emil Granville Corbin. A 1958 graduate of Gallia Academy High...
Shop with an Officer held at Weston Walmart

Shop with an Officer was held at the Weston Walmart on Tuesday, December 6, with officers from the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the City of Weston, the Lewis County Deputy Reserves, and the WV DNR helping children pick out clothing and toys for Christmas. Staff from the Lewis County Tax Office organized and assisted with shopping, as well.
Geraldine Ann Bruso

WESTON- Geraldine Ann Bruso, 70, of Buckhannon went home to be with her. Lord on Monday, December 12 th , 2022 in Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital of Weston, WV. She was born in Morgantown on August 31st, 1952: daughter of the late Charles Aaron Groves and Wanda (Bankhead) Groves. On July 4th, she married David Allen Bruso, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2021.
Joseph Tyler Warner

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph Tyler Warner, age 2, of Buckhannon, WV, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born June 4, 2020, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Joseph Dakota Warner and stepmother, Katelynn Wegman both of Buckhannon.
