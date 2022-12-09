Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia reports no COVID deaths; 941 active cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday reported 941 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,649 attributed to COVID-19.
WVNews
Expert: West Virginia school hoax calls part of 'very scary' national trend
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The calls started coming in after 8 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 7. Each one was eerily similar. The callers identified themselves as teachers at various high schools throughout West Virginia and claimed gunmen with assault-style weapons had just injured and killed students in their classrooms.
WVNews
Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on …
WVNews
First-year Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School counselor looks forward to working with students
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Mike Lemley has been in the school setting for nearly 40 years, he is bringing a new philosophy to Bridgeport High School students this year. “We’ve always lived in Clarksburg but I taught at Buckhannon-Upshur High School for 39 years,” Lemley said....
WVNews
Christmas services set throughout Bridgeport (West Virginia) churches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this holiday season, Bridgeport churches are altering some of their holiday worship plans. Centerbranch Church, located at 2301 Meadowbrook Mall Road, will celebrate the season this Sunday and Monday, as well as at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
WVNews
Upshur County Schools to review settlement offer from JUUL labs
BUCKHANNON,W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, Upshur County Schools pursued legal services regarding nicotine usage. JUUL, a prominent e-cigarette provider, recently announced a resolution. On Dec. 6, juullabs.com released the following statement: “As of today, Juul Labs has reached settlements with plaintiffs in the federal multidistrict litigation (MDL)...
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia Community Calendar
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following are events or meetings occurring in Upshur County.
WVNews
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE meets with legislators before session
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — With the next legislative session fast approaching in January, the Monongalia County Board of Education and local state senators and delegates met for a meal and discussion of the issues both sides want to address when the session gavels in. “It means a lot to...
WVNews
Hunter Haze Warner
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunter Haze Warner, age 1, of Buckhannon, WV, died Saturday, D…
WVNews
Larry Paul Helmick
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Paul Helmick, age 71, of Weston, WV, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born June 29, 1951, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Ed and Irma Knight Helmick.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools prepared for winter weather, sickness
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools are prepared for winter weather now that colder temperatures seem to be the norm until springtime. Many preparations have been done for months.
WVNews
Teter CEOS group in Upshur County donates to Celebrate Recovery
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Teter Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) of Upshur County donated $1,000 to Celebrate Recovery on Nov. 29. Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based organization that aims to help people overcome substance abuse disorders.
WVNews
Bridgeport City Council discusses upcoming levy election, charter changes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials are looking at June 2023 for the city’s next excess levy election, according to City Manager Brian Newton. In a strategic planning work session held Tuesday, council members had a preliminary discussion about the excess levy. The current levy will expire in June 2024, according to Newton.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber claims 2022 a record year for economic growth
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With 2022 nearly complete, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a record year for the organization in terms of new members and number of ribbon cuttings held, as officials’ optimistic eyes set their sights on the future. Marion County Chamber of...
WVNews
Hilda C. Drake
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WV News) — Hilda C. Drake, 82, of McDermott, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Hill View in Portsmouth. She was born December 24, 1939, in Gallia County to the late Ruby Irene (Salisbury) Dinsmore and Emil Granville Corbin. A 1958 graduate of Gallia Academy High...
WVNews
Bidding is underway at annual Festival of Trees in downtown Grafton, West Virginia
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Christmas season is in full swing in downtown Grafton. One holiday tradition that residents can find locally: Delightfully decorated Christmas trees. “With that familiar nip of Old Man Winter in the air and the daylight hours getting shorter, our Festival of Trees is...
WVNews
Shop with an Officer held at Weston Walmart
Shop with an Officer was held at the Weston Walmart on Tuesday, December 6, with officers from the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the City of Weston, the Lewis County Deputy Reserves, and the WV DNR helping children pick out clothing and toys for Christmas. Staff from the Lewis County Tax Office organized and assisted with shopping, as well.
WVNews
Geraldine Ann Bruso
WESTON- Geraldine Ann Bruso, 70, of Buckhannon went home to be with her. Lord on Monday, December 12 th , 2022 in Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital of Weston, WV. She was born in Morgantown on August 31st, 1952: daughter of the late Charles Aaron Groves and Wanda (Bankhead) Groves. On July 4th, she married David Allen Bruso, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2021.
WVNews
Joseph Tyler Warner
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph Tyler Warner, age 2, of Buckhannon, WV, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born June 4, 2020, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Joseph Dakota Warner and stepmother, Katelynn Wegman both of Buckhannon.
Comments / 0