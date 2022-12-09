Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Is Maui’s landmark Fukushima Store closing for good? Only time will tell, owner says
HAʻIKŪ — Landmark Fukushima Store in Haʻikū was busy with a steady flow of customers at lunchtime Tuesday. Some ordered one hot dog; others got two; one customer got seven. Many said it was their “last Fukushima hot dog.”. The longtime mom-and-pop grocery store...
mauinow.com
Virtual meetings to discuss shared solar projects in Piʻiholo and Makawao on Maui
Nexamp will host virtual community meetings in January to discuss two planned Community Based Renewable Energy shared solar projects on Maui. The projects include:. Makawao Solar, proposed to be built off Haleakalā Highway above King Kekaulike High School; and. Pi’iholo Road Solar, proposed for construction near lower Pi’iholo Road....
mauinow.com
Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa commemorates 60 years with special package, cliff diving
The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa — which opened on Jan. 23, 1963, as the first resort built in Ka’anapali — is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the unveiling of a limited edition Ali‘i Discovery package. On the resort’s anniversary date of Jan. 23, guests and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui News employees fear the future of the paper is in jeopardy
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist for The Maui News for 42 years. He’s usually behind the camera, telling other people’s stories. But on Tuesday, he stepped out in front of his lens to share his. “We feel like we’ve been backed into a corner....
mauinow.com
Man injured in apparent shark encounter at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay on Hawaiʻi Island
A 68-year-old man from Waikoloa was transported to the hospital after an apparent shark encounter at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay on Hawaiʻi Island, state officials report. The man was swimming approximately 400-yards offshore and reported fighting off a shark with a dive knife, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. He was assisted to shore by stand-up paddle boarders.
Six of OpenTable’s top restaurants are in Hawaii
OpenTable recently revealed the top restaurants for 2022, and six of the best restaurants are right here in Hawaii.
Plan to sell photos or videos of Mauna Loa? Make sure you get a film permit first
HAWAII ISLAND(KHON2) — There are tons of photos and videos of Mauna Loa; but if you plan to sell any of those images, a permit is required, according to the Hawaii State Film Commissioner. Thousands are flocking to see the historic eruption of Mauna Loa, commemorating the moment with photos and videos. Most will likely […]
honolulumagazine.com
First Look: Pop-Up Mākeke’s New In-Person Holiday Store
You may already be familiar with Pop-Up Mākeke from its birth in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. When Hawai‘i’s stores closed and farmers markets and crafts fairs shut down, the online marketplace, run by the nonprofit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, was a saving grace for countless small local businesses at risk of losing most, if not all, of their income opportunities in one fell swoop.
Supply chain issues causing interisland flight delays
Airlines are still dealing with supply chain issues, a problem that first came to light in the height of the pandemic.
mauinow.com
Take of Pāku‘iku‘i along the West Coast of Hawaiʻi Island is temporarily prohibited
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources approved the adoption of a rule to prohibit the take of pāku‘iku‘i or Achilles Tang within the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area on Hawai‘i Island. This is the first time that the DLNR Division of Aquatic...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 12, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 12, 2022. May they rest in peace. Beatrice V. Opelka passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 85. A mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. at Holy Ghost Church with burial to follow at Makawao Cemetery.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a surprise announcement made on the “Tamron Hall Show,” a Hawaii-based nonprofit program learned Monday that it won a prestigious national music award. The Lewis Prize for Music presented Hawaii’s Mana Maoli with a $500,000 Accelerator Award. Kaʻiulani Iaea, a student at Mana...
mauinow.com
The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas
The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas by hosting a special social media giveaway on their Instagram: @TheShopsAtWailea. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 and ending on Christmas Eve, guests can enter for a chance to win prizes from several retailers and restaurants. The Shops will select and announce one winner each day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
It may not feel like winter in Hawaii, but it’s snowing atop Mauna Kea!
MAUNA KEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island. Snow and ice have prompted officials to close off Mauna Kea Access Road to the public on Tuesday. Web cams from the summit of Mauna Kea showed the snowy conditions and icicles. According to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After giving green light, Green hopes redeveloped Aloha Stadium could open in 2027
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project.
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins $50,000 at Vegas casino
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After playing the slots, Hawaii resident won $50,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas!
Last Hawaiian princess dies at 96
'Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people'
Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi counties discuss where guns will be prohibited under 'sensitive places' bills
Local governments across the country are discussing laws to establish “sensitive places,” where concealed firearms are not allowed. One bill has already passed through the Hawaiʻi County Council, and a similar bill was introduced at the Honolulu City Council. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision on gun laws...
bigislandnow.com
Dry conditions persist through November in some parts of Big Island; others saw near or above average rainfall
After two months of the 2022-23 wet season, some portions of the state remain under significant drought, with Maui County and the Big Island having the worst conditions, according to the monthly rainfall summary for November from the National Weather Service in Honolulu. Big Island rainfall totals for the year...
