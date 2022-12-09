ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailea, HI

mauinow.com

Virtual meetings to discuss shared solar projects in Piʻiholo and Makawao on Maui

Nexamp will host virtual community meetings in January to discuss two planned Community Based Renewable Energy shared solar projects on Maui. The projects include:. Makawao Solar, proposed to be built off Haleakalā Highway above King Kekaulike High School; and. Pi’iholo Road Solar, proposed for construction near lower Pi’iholo Road....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui News employees fear the future of the paper is in jeopardy

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist for The Maui News for 42 years. He’s usually behind the camera, telling other people’s stories. But on Tuesday, he stepped out in front of his lens to share his. “We feel like we’ve been backed into a corner....
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Man injured in apparent shark encounter at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay on Hawaiʻi Island

A 68-year-old man from Waikoloa was transported to the hospital after an apparent shark encounter at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay on Hawaiʻi Island, state officials report. The man was swimming approximately 400-yards offshore and reported fighting off a shark with a dive knife, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. He was assisted to shore by stand-up paddle boarders.
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
honolulumagazine.com

First Look: Pop-Up Mākeke’s New In-Person Holiday Store

You may already be familiar with Pop-Up Mākeke from its birth in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. When Hawai‘i’s stores closed and farmers markets and crafts fairs shut down, the online marketplace, run by the nonprofit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, was a saving grace for countless small local businesses at risk of losing most, if not all, of their income opportunities in one fell swoop.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 12, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 12, 2022. May they rest in peace. Beatrice V. Opelka passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 85. A mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. at Holy Ghost Church with burial to follow at Makawao Cemetery.
COLORADO STATE
mauinow.com

The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas

The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas by hosting a special social media giveaway on their Instagram: @TheShopsAtWailea. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 and ending on Christmas Eve, guests can enter for a chance to win prizes from several retailers and restaurants. The Shops will select and announce one winner each day.
WAILEA, HI

