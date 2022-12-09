You may already be familiar with Pop-Up Mākeke from its birth in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. When Hawai‘i’s stores closed and farmers markets and crafts fairs shut down, the online marketplace, run by the nonprofit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, was a saving grace for countless small local businesses at risk of losing most, if not all, of their income opportunities in one fell swoop.

HAWAII STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO