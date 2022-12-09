Read full article on original website
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox Raider swimmers win first ever quad meet
The Appomattox Raiders defeated Altavista, Amherst and Prince Edward high schools in the first swim meet of the season. The Raiders outscored Amherst 106 to 30, Altavista 98 to 72, and Prince Edward 106 to 40. This was the first time in the program’s 10-year history that it has won a quad meet outright.
timesvirginian.com
Windows on Main decoration winners announced Friday
The Appomattox Tourism Committee (aka “Experience Appomattox”) added a new event this year to their Experience the Holiday in Appomattox festivities called “Windows on Main.”. All merchants on Main and Church Streets and Confederate Boulevard were asked to decorate their windows in a holiday theme of their...
timesvirginian.com
Raiders indoor track team competes in two meets, earns six 1st-place spots at Fork Union
Several members of the Appomattox Raiders indoor track and field team participated in Saturday’s Liberty Flames High School Invitational at Liberty University. Eighty-four schools from Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Washington, D.C. competed at the event. Sarai Glover was the top performer for the Raiders, placing second overall in...
timesvirginian.com
Experience Appomattox Christmas festivities held
The Appomattox Tourism Committee’s (Experience Appomattox) Christmas parade was more than just a parade; it was a community event. “The Experience Appomattox mission is to promote tourism in the Appomattox and surrounding area, and this is one way we can do it,” stated Experience Appomattox President Don Jones.
timesvirginian.com
As the Page Turns
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at your local library! We are decorated and feeling full of the holiday spirit with our many outreach programs that are so generously supported by our patrons. You can pick an ornament from the “Elves for the Elders” tree and help a senior citizen with their holiday wish list.
timesvirginian.com
Letter to the Editor - Tom Adams
Mr. Stephen Drummond brought up a good point in his “Letter to the Editor” last week concerning hunting with dogs and the disrespect of some of these hunters. I want to clarify that I am not anti-hunting nor anti-hunting with dogs; I just cringe every year during hunting season because my property gets violated by disrespectful hunters. Most of these hunters that come around are not from Appomattox, but rather the surrounding counties that don’t allow hunting with dogs or have been hunted out.
timesvirginian.com
Appo. Militia, Disaster Relief board elected
The Appomattox Community & Disaster Relief and the Appomattox County Militia held elections for Board members at the monthly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1. Three out of the five board seats were available to be filled. The results of the election were announced that night with Tom Adams re-elected as...
chathamstartribune.com
Gun free zone raises questions, to be discussed Tuesday
A recent resolution passed by the Pittsylvania County School Board makes it illegal to carry a gun onto any property that it leases or owns — and that includes the ECC auditorium used by the Board of Supervisors for its meeting, as well as athletic fields used by non-school sanctioned youth sports.
WDBJ7.com
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WSET
17-year-old of Gretna missing, last seen from her home : Deputies
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's input on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old from Gretna. They are seeking the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. According to police, Gadson went missing from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna, Virginia community of...
wfxrtv.com
Walmart in Bedford re-opens after a suspicious package is found
— UPDATE 12/12 at 4:14 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a male after discovering a suspicious package at the Walmart in Bedford. Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious package at 12:47 p.m. at 1125 East Lynchburg Sale Turnpike...
WDBJ7.com
Police: Lynchburg man shot in the legs Monday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 3:30 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department provided updated information Monday afternoon about a shooting from earlier in the day. According to LPD, officers were called to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired around 11:13 a.m. While officers were responding, a...
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big storm system heads our way, bringing a soaking rain to Virginia all day Tomorrow. While Metro Richmond will get plain rain, there will be enough cold air for some light freezing rain in our counties to the northwest of Richmond: Louisa, western Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Buckingham counties. Those are the counties covered by our First Alert Weather Day.
Security threat at Prince Edward County Courthouse closes roads to through traffic in Farmville
Several roads have been closed in Farmville due to a security threat at a local courthouse.
WSLS
Two men wanted after burglary at tobacco shop in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say robbed an Express Tobacco on Tuesday. Authorities said they responded to reports of a burglary at the Express Tobacco on Forest Road on Tuesday. We’re told...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police investigate a malicious wounding incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says it is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on the 800 block of Florida Avenue on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say they responded to Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired at 11:13 a.m. While en route, they received...
WSLS
One in custody after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested one person after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Around 9:00 a.m., police said they went to the 100-block of Holmes Circle to arrest 31-year-old Aaron Roberts, of Lynchburg, who was wanted on three charges unrelated to the following incident. We’re...
WSLS
Body recovered near dam in Amherst County last week
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said the body of a missing person was recovered near the Cushaw Dam in Snowden last week. The body was recovered on Dec. 7, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. The dam was identified as a location of interest by K9 teams on...
WSLS
Man injured after shooting on Florida Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:10 p.m.:. The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one man injured on Monday. Around 11:13 a.m., police said they responded to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. The 911 caller said it looked like...
