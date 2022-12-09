-- Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider determining the scope of proposed conveyance of city-owned property to the Boys & Girls Club of Elko Inc. for possible construction of an aquatics and recreation center and an events center at the site of current ballfields. The council will also consider an agreement to pay Skywest Airlines up to $390,000 to continue air service for three months after the current agreement expires on Dec. 31.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO