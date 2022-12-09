ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in Bellingham crash

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday night in Bellingham.

Police were called around 6 p.m. for a single-car crash on Route 495 South. They found a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on scene with an individual suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews attempted to resuscitate the 53-year-old Holliston woman. They later pronounced her dead on scene, according to police.

A preliminary investigation showed the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the road just before Exit 46. The car then rolled onto its side and came to a final rest at the edge of the woods nearby.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

