Parlor Doughnuts Plans St. Augustine Beach Location
It’s the doughnut brand’s ninth location in Florida
Artistry Restaurants will open a huge Park Avenue eatery celebrating the history of Winter Park
Artistry Restaurants, the Winter Park-based restaurant group behind Boca and Atlantic Beer & Oyster, are going large — like 6,700 square feet large — with their latest Park Avenue concept. The name of the restaurant is being finalized but, much like the vision, it will be a nod to the history of Winter Park. "We're going to create a uniquely Winter Park restaurant," says Artistry's chief concept officer, Daniel Harf. "We were intrigued by the history of the neighborhood, from how...
Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank
A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles. The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
Developers look to ‘launch’ Volusia County into space program with new industrial park
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As the space program continues to grow along Florida’s Space Coast so does the demand for facilities to support launch efforts. A newly announced joint venture between Tampa-based Onicx Group and Aries Capital hopes to fill that need and bring the space program to Volusia County.
St. Augustine residents want public boardwalk relocated, and they're offering to pay
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla — A boardwalk to the beach is at the center of a disagreement in St. Augustine Beach. Three property owners who live close to it want that public boardwalk relocated, and they are willing to pay for it. However, many people who use it say...
Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
April Groundbreaking for 100-Room Margaritaville Hotel in Flagler Beach, With Opening in Fall of 2024
Groundbreaking at the 100-room Margaritaville Hotel planned for the center of Flagler Beach is expected in April, and the hotel should open to iuts first guests in the fall of 2024, the city’s planning director, Larry Torino, said. The 65,000 square-foot building will be built in place of the...
Zaxby’s to Expand Central Florida Footprint
“The business model and the brand itself is like a family. We had looked at other franchises and it just didn’t mesh. Zaxby’s had similar values to ours, was on the right trajectory, and Zach (the founder) is an amazing man.”
Anticipated Packing District project reveals tenants
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The new Dr. Phillips Juice Stand being built in Orlando’s Packing District has its squeezes. Three Central Florida-based food and beverage brands will occupy...
This Place In Florida Was Named One Of 2022's Most Fun Cities In The US & It Outranked Miami
It's no secret Florida is a widely popular vacation destination, especially during the winter season. When most people think of coming to the Sunshine State, they think of Miami, but really there are so many great things to do in Orlando and America agrees. Wallethub conducted a study ranking "2022's...
Local Surfer Robbie McCormick Among Legends at Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii
OAHU, Haw. – It’s not unprecedented for surfers to get their start in Flagler Beach and go on to sniff international competition – but it doesn’t happen every day. And so it’s certainly fair to say that Flagler local Robbie McCormick is the town’s latest surf phenomenon. McCormick, known to friends as ‘Rasta Rob’, is on the entry list for the 2022 Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii. He’ll compete against some of the greatest surfers in the world for one of the most prestigious trophies in pro surfing.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
Letter: Ormond Beach resident remembers mother, who has a park named after her
We get the name solstice from the Latin words sol (sun) and sistere (to stand still). Long ago during the Winter Solstice of 1909, the darkest day of the year when the sun stood still, something magical happened. There was much rejoicing for on the very next day, Baby Ethel was born in Harlem, and the days grew brighter.
New Smyrna Beach leaders to vote on ordinance allowing residents to live in RVs
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday night, city leaders will vote on an ordinance allowing storm victims to temporarily live in RVs on their properties. “If we didn't have the RV, probably sleeping in our cars in the driveway,” Jeff Hill said. Hill is working day and...
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experiences show in Daytona Beach, FL Apr 26th, 2023 – presale password
Thrilled to announce a pre-sale password for a new Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience pre-sale is available below: While this special presale offer is going on, you’ll have the chance to buy Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience show tickets in advance of the public!!!. You may not get another...
VIDEO: Orlando hosting Holiday Drone Show this Sunday at Lake Eola Park
The City of Orlando will be hosting a special Holiday Drone Show at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 11, in Lake Eola Park. The holiday drone light show was made possible by Visit Orlando and Sky Elements (Website), in honor of the season. The show will feature a display of 100 synchronized drones flying in formation over Lake Eola, to create beautiful holiday-themed designs in the night sky.
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
After Disney Delays Lake Nona Move, Plans Are Now Reportedly “Imminent”
In July 2021, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be relocating 2,000 plus Cast Members from California to Florida for a new Disney regional hub. The Florida destination announced was Lake Nona, a town just 20 minutes away from Walt Disney World Resort. Then, in September 2021, according to...
