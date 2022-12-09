ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Weekly

Artistry Restaurants will open a huge Park Avenue eatery celebrating the history of Winter Park

Artistry Restaurants, the Winter Park-based restaurant group behind Boca and Atlantic Beer & Oyster, are going large — like 6,700 square feet large — with their latest Park Avenue concept. The name of the restaurant is being finalized but, much like the vision, it will be a nod to the history of Winter Park. "We're going to create a uniquely Winter Park restaurant," says Artistry's chief concept officer, Daniel Harf. "We were intrigued by the history of the neighborhood, from how...
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles.  The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Local Surfer Robbie McCormick Among Legends at Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii

OAHU, Haw. – It’s not unprecedented for surfers to get their start in Flagler Beach and go on to sniff international competition – but it doesn’t happen every day. And so it’s certainly fair to say that Flagler local Robbie McCormick is the town’s latest surf phenomenon. McCormick, known to friends as ‘Rasta Rob’, is on the entry list for the 2022 Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii. He’ll compete against some of the greatest surfers in the world for one of the most prestigious trophies in pro surfing.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
bungalower

VIDEO: Orlando hosting Holiday Drone Show this Sunday at Lake Eola Park

The City of Orlando will be hosting a special Holiday Drone Show at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 11, in Lake Eola Park. The holiday drone light show was made possible by Visit Orlando and Sky Elements (Website), in honor of the season. The show will feature a display of 100 synchronized drones flying in formation over Lake Eola, to create beautiful holiday-themed designs in the night sky.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
ORLANDO, FL

