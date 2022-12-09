Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Spotlights Winners of Holiday Decorations Contest
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission has announced the winners of the 26th Annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights decorating contest. The commissioners who served as judges said they were in awe at the number of entries and the beautiful use of lights to brighten Santa Maria. With numerous entries this year, it made the decision process difficult, they said.
Noozhawk
Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara
Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
Noozhawk
Families Invited to Lego-building Day at Santa Maria Library
The Santa Maria Public Library invites families to an afternoon of building, creating and playing with special themed Lego sets. Family Build and Play will take place 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St. No registration is required. Families are welcome to...
Noozhawk
2022 Veterans Stand Down Reaches Some 400 Military Vets
During the 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, almost 400 veterans received access to vital services, including clothing, housing assistance, legal aid, mental health counseling, and medical care. Veterans had access to almost 100 different services at the one-day event on Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara School District Bonuses Employees With $2,500 Checks
Merry Christmas, from Hilda Maldonado. The superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District played the role of Santa Claus this week by giving every employee a $2,500 holiday bonus. “I have been meeting with employees, and have heard first hand how hard the cost of inflation here is, particularly...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: ‘Hi Let’s Eat!’ An Iconic Sign Resurrected
Our town like all others has a forest of signs that identify businesses and beckon potential customers to enter and look around. We don’t give them much thought until one that’s been there for over 60-years is suddenly slated for a trip to the landfill. One such sign...
Noozhawk
Downtown Santa Barbara 66-Unit Hotel Project Gets Positive Reviews So Far
It’s early, but so far, so good. The 66-unit hotel project proposed for 710-720 State St. and 15 E. Ortega St. in downtown Santa Barbara received a positive response last week during a concept review by the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission. “I like this project,” Commissioner Cass Ensberg...
Noozhawk
$80 Million Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle, Safe Routes to School Projects
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, in Santa Barbara County, and Caltrans District 5 at its Dec. 7 meeting in Riverside. A historic number of critical active transportation projects were funded locally...
Noozhawk
Righetti High’s Jadyn Voss to Perform With State Honor Choir
Righetti High School’s Jadyn Voss is the only singer from Santa Barbara County who has been accepted into the High School Coastal Honor Choir and California All-State Honor Choir. Voss, who is in 11th grade, will join other vocalists for a performance at the California Music Educators Conference in...
Noozhawk
John Doordan, Kate Ford Join Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board
John Doordan and Kate Ford will join the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in January, board president Sigrid Toye has announced. Both Ford and Doordan have a history of volunteering in the Santa Barbara community. Raised in the Midwest, Doordan graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of...
Noozhawk
Judy Foreman: Twelve Supply at The Well Gives Summerland a Pop-Up Dimension
Shane Brown is a man with big ideas and big dreams. Since the retail entrepreneur’s arrival in Summerland in 2020, his home and garden emporium has been a centerpiece of the seaside community’s shopping renaissance. The Well, at 2350 Lillie Ave. across from the Carpinteria-Summerland fire station, has...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Hotels, Tourism ‘Coming Out on Top’ After Pandemic
Santa Barbara is back on top. Visit Santa Barbara, the nonprofit organization responsible for marketing the city as a world-class destination, painted a glowing picture of Santa Barbara to the City Council on Tuesday. “2022 has been very memorable,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “We...
Noozhawk
Richard Louis Peterson of Santa Barbara, 1930-2022
Richard “Dick” Louis Peterson passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Judith Peterson, his sister Marilyn Hawkinson, and his wife of 40 years, Luanne. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geri.
Noozhawk
County Hires New Public Health Director, Agricultural Commissioner
Santa Barbara County hired a new public health director and agricultural commissioner on Tuesday, and both men will start their jobs in January. The county Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Mouhanad Hammami to lead its Public Health Department, and Jose Chang as agricultural commissioner/director of weights & measures.
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
Noozhawk
‘Unsubstantiated’ Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of Santa Barbara Middle School
Santa Barbara Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after authorities received a phone call warning that there was a bomb on the campus, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Following its own safety protocol, the Middle School took all its students and staff away from the campus at 1321...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Pepper Marks Wins Title at Hueneme Wrestling Tournament
Defending CIF-SS wrestling champion Pepper Marks of Santa Barbara High went undefeated and won her division at The Showdown On The Shore Tournament at Hueneme High on Saturday. Marks pinned Camarillo’s Makensey Schlimgen in the first period in the title match. She improved to 12-0 on the season. Coach...
Noozhawk
Solvang Council Swears In Mayor and Members, Will Seek Applicants to Fill Seat
Solvang will solicit applications to fill a vacancy on the City Council, four members decided Monday night after a swearing-in ceremony that signaled another new era for the Danish-themed city. The panel’s decision came after the swearing-in ceremony, led by Judge Denise de Bellefeuille, for new Mayor Mark Infanti as...
Noozhawk
Bicyclist Injured After Tumbling Over Cliffs in Carpinteria
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after tumbling over the oceanside cliffs in Carpinteria, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The 60-year-old man was discovered lying at the base of the cliff by a woman who was walking on the beach, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Kovach.
Noozhawk
Reagan McEachen Recognized as San Marcos’ Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Reagan McEachen embraces hard work. Whether it’s mixing it up in the chaotic center position in water polo or pushing herself with challenging courses at San Marcos High, McEachen excels and gets the job done. The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table on Monday honored McEachen as the Scholar-Athlete of...
Comments / 0