ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Spotlights Winners of Holiday Decorations Contest

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission has announced the winners of the 26th Annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights decorating contest. The commissioners who served as judges said they were in awe at the number of entries and the beautiful use of lights to brighten Santa Maria. With numerous entries this year, it made the decision process difficult, they said.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara

Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Families Invited to Lego-building Day at Santa Maria Library

The Santa Maria Public Library invites families to an afternoon of building, creating and playing with special themed Lego sets. Family Build and Play will take place 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St. No registration is required. Families are welcome to...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

2022 Veterans Stand Down Reaches Some 400 Military Vets

During the 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, almost 400 veterans received access to vital services, including clothing, housing assistance, legal aid, mental health counseling, and medical care. Veterans had access to almost 100 different services at the one-day event on Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara School District Bonuses Employees With $2,500 Checks

Merry Christmas, from Hilda Maldonado. The superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District played the role of Santa Claus this week by giving every employee a $2,500 holiday bonus. “I have been meeting with employees, and have heard first hand how hard the cost of inflation here is, particularly...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: ‘Hi Let’s Eat!’ An Iconic Sign Resurrected

Our town like all others has a forest of signs that identify businesses and beckon potential customers to enter and look around. We don’t give them much thought until one that’s been there for over 60-years is suddenly slated for a trip to the landfill. One such sign...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

John Doordan, Kate Ford Join Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board

John Doordan and Kate Ford will join the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in January, board president Sigrid Toye has announced. Both Ford and Doordan have a history of volunteering in the Santa Barbara community. Raised in the Midwest, Doordan graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara’s Hotels, Tourism ‘Coming Out on Top’ After Pandemic

Santa Barbara is back on top. Visit Santa Barbara, the nonprofit organization responsible for marketing the city as a world-class destination, painted a glowing picture of Santa Barbara to the City Council on Tuesday. “2022 has been very memorable,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “We...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Richard Louis Peterson of Santa Barbara, 1930-2022

Richard “Dick” Louis Peterson passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Judith Peterson, his sister Marilyn Hawkinson, and his wife of 40 years, Luanne. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geri.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

County Hires New Public Health Director, Agricultural Commissioner

Santa Barbara County hired a new public health director and agricultural commissioner on Tuesday, and both men will start their jobs in January. The county Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Mouhanad Hammami to lead its Public Health Department, and Jose Chang as agricultural commissioner/director of weights & measures.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Solvang Council Swears In Mayor and Members, Will Seek Applicants to Fill Seat

Solvang will solicit applications to fill a vacancy on the City Council, four members decided Monday night after a swearing-in ceremony that signaled another new era for the Danish-themed city. The panel’s decision came after the swearing-in ceremony, led by Judge Denise de Bellefeuille, for new Mayor Mark Infanti as...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Bicyclist Injured After Tumbling Over Cliffs in Carpinteria

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after tumbling over the oceanside cliffs in Carpinteria, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The 60-year-old man was discovered lying at the base of the cliff by a woman who was walking on the beach, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Kovach.
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy