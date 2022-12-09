INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — John Tucker was beaten in the middle of a September day at the Speedway gas station on West Washington Street while he was working as an attendant. John Tucker told News 8 on Tuesday that the whole ordeal on Sept. 11 changed his entire life. Talking about the attacker, Tucker said, “He actually took me and picked me up and power-drove my face into the floor.”

