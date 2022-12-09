Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man facing charges in incident where IMPD officer fired shots
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing resisting law enforcement charges in an incident that led an IMPD officer to fire shots on Dec. 9. Trevin Wheatley has a warrant out for his arrest on the charges. According to police, they were working a funeral of a homicide victim to...
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
Danville man has guns taken, faces multiple charges after 90 minute standoff
A Hendricks County judge has ordered Danville Police to keep a suspect's guns following a standoff Sunday night. Steven McKinney Sr. also faces multiple charges, including criminal confinement.
Indianapolis drug dealer sentenced in police chase, crash injuring 2
INDIANAPOLIS — An armed drug dealer who led police on a chase that critically injured two people in February was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Carl Young Jr., 41, had previously pleaded guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Fox 59
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 13, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December...
State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
Police: Near north side fatal shooting appears self-inflicted
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Sunday in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 31st Street, just south of Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery and west of North Capitol Avenue. Police who were...
WTHI
Popular Indiana comedian was reportedly listed as the victim of a shots-fired call
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Indiana comedian was the victim of a "shots fired" crime over the weekend. Ronald Sexton, better known by his persona "Donnie Baker, " was listed on an Indianapolis incident report on Sunday. Sexton reported being shot at on Sunday night. A suspect was identified,...
WTHR
IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
17-year-old shot and killed in Muncie
Officers arrived to the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had […]
WIBC.com
More Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Killing Lyft Passenger in Drunk Driving Crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man charged with killing a Lyft passenger in a September crash now faces more charges in the case. Originally charged with reckless homicide in October, 24-year-old Connor Gaskill now faces eight felonies in the case:. Reckless homicide. Causing death when operating a motor vehicle...
WISH-TV
Docs: 2 charged in Brownsburg murder after planned robbery of 3 ounces of pot
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been charged in a murder case after prosecutors claim a man was fatally shot in a planned robbery of a small amount of marijuana. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kee Meh, in the case. Both are listed as Indianapolis residents in court records.
Teen dead after early morning shooting in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Muncie early Monday morning. Police said they received a call of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, near Wheeling Avenue and West McGalliard Road. Medics pronounced a 17-year-old man dead...
WISH-TV
Former gas station employee loses job, home after beaten at work
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — John Tucker was beaten in the middle of a September day at the Speedway gas station on West Washington Street while he was working as an attendant. John Tucker told News 8 on Tuesday that the whole ordeal on Sept. 11 changed his entire life. Talking about the attacker, Tucker said, “He actually took me and picked me up and power-drove my face into the floor.”
WIBC.com
Drug Dealer on PCP Sentenced for Police Chase
INDIANAPOLIS — A drug dealer, high on drugs and armed, now faces prison for over a decade after his sentencing for a police chase. The man, 48-year-old Carl Young Jr., was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison for pleading guilty to drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
WISH-TV
ISP seeks help to solve decade-old cold case
INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago, Sherese Walker-Bingham was shot and killed in White River State Park. She was shot in the chest with her own gun while walking her dogs. Indiana State Police officer, Lester Norvell, told I-Team 8 the case is actively progressing and “currently looking for information to identify a suspect.”
cbs4indy.com
Students detained after gun found on Decatur Central High School campus
INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur Central High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after learning that a student may have had a weapon. MSD Decatur Township said a parent told school officials that a student may have had a weapon. Officials placed the school on a soft lockdown while school police investigated the situation.
WTHR
