Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis drug dealer sentenced in police chase, crash injuring 2

INDIANAPOLIS — An armed drug dealer who led police on a chase that critically injured two people in February was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Carl Young Jr., 41, had previously pleaded guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 13, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: 2 charged in Brownsburg murder after planned robbery of 3 ounces of pot

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been charged in a murder case after prosecutors claim a man was fatally shot in a planned robbery of a small amount of marijuana. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kee Meh, in the case. Both are listed as Indianapolis residents in court records.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

Teen dead after early morning shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Muncie early Monday morning. Police said they received a call of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, near Wheeling Avenue and West McGalliard Road. Medics pronounced a 17-year-old man dead...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Former gas station employee loses job, home after beaten at work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — John Tucker was beaten in the middle of a September day at the Speedway gas station on West Washington Street while he was working as an attendant. John Tucker told News 8 on Tuesday that the whole ordeal on Sept. 11 changed his entire life. Talking about the attacker, Tucker said, “He actually took me and picked me up and power-drove my face into the floor.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Drug Dealer on PCP Sentenced for Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A drug dealer, high on drugs and armed, now faces prison for over a decade after his sentencing for a police chase. The man, 48-year-old Carl Young Jr., was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison for pleading guilty to drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

ISP seeks help to solve decade-old cold case

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago, Sherese Walker-Bingham was shot and killed in White River State Park. She was shot in the chest with her own gun while walking her dogs. Indiana State Police officer, Lester Norvell, told I-Team 8 the case is actively progressing and “currently looking for information to identify a suspect.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Students detained after gun found on Decatur Central High School campus

INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur Central High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after learning that a student may have had a weapon. MSD Decatur Township said a parent told school officials that a student may have had a weapon. Officials placed the school on a soft lockdown while school police investigated the situation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

