ST. PAUL, Minn. — With Dylan Larkin unavailable, the Detroit Red Wings looked to rookie Elmer Söderblom to help fill the latest injury void. Söderblom, a 6-foot-6 winger, debuted with the Wings out of training camp, but was sent to the minors after recovering from an injury. Söderblom, 21, recorded two goals and six...

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO