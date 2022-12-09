While there is no timeline yet for the project, we’re excited by the prospects of a natural-gas-fired power plant that is now planned for Doddridge County. Competitive Power Ventures made the selection of Doddridge County for the $3 billion project official on Monday, although rumors of that location were rampant when CPV first announced plans to build in West Virginia in September.

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO