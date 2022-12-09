Read full article on original website
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on …
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia Community Calendar
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following are events or meetings occurring in Upshur County.
WVNews
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE meets with legislators before session
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — With the next legislative session fast approaching in January, the Monongalia County Board of Education and local state senators and delegates met for a meal and discussion of the issues both sides want to address when the session gavels in. “It means a lot to...
WVNews
West Virginia reports no COVID deaths; 941 active cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday reported 941 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,649 attributed to COVID-19.
WVNews
Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
WVNews
Hunter Haze Warner
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunter Haze Warner, age 1, of Buckhannon, WV, died Saturday, D…
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) native cellist returning to county for holiday concert
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Bridgeport cellist will return to Harrison County later this month to perform a free Christmas concert. Ashley Driscoll, a 2013 Bridgeport High School graduate, will perform 11 traditional and contemporary classics with Immaculate Conception Church Organist/Choir Director Robin Bohn at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Teter CEOS group in Upshur County donates to Celebrate Recovery
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Teter Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) of Upshur County donated $1,000 to Celebrate Recovery on Nov. 29. Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based organization that aims to help people overcome substance abuse disorders.
WVNews
Students hoping to become WVa teachers can seek scholarship
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until the end of the month to apply for a state-sponsored college scholarship. The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program provides up to $10,000 per year, for a total of $40,000, for 25 new...
WVNews
Geraldine Ann Bruso
WESTON- Geraldine Ann Bruso, 70, of Buckhannon went home to be with her. Lord on Monday, December 12 th , 2022 in Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital of Weston, WV. She was born in Morgantown on August 31st, 1952: daughter of the late Charles Aaron Groves and Wanda (Bankhead) Groves. On July 4th, she married David Allen Bruso, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2021.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber claims 2022 a record year for economic growth
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With 2022 nearly complete, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a record year for the organization in terms of new members and number of ribbon cuttings held, as officials’ optimistic eyes set their sights on the future. Marion County Chamber of...
WVNews
First-year Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School counselor looks forward to working with students
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Mike Lemley has been in the school setting for nearly 40 years, he is bringing a new philosophy to Bridgeport High School students this year. “We’ve always lived in Clarksburg but I taught at Buckhannon-Upshur High School for 39 years,” Lemley said....
WVNews
Bidding is underway at annual Festival of Trees in downtown Grafton, West Virginia
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Christmas season is in full swing in downtown Grafton. One holiday tradition that residents can find locally: Delightfully decorated Christmas trees. “With that familiar nip of Old Man Winter in the air and the daylight hours getting shorter, our Festival of Trees is...
WVNews
A promising development
While there is no timeline yet for the project, we’re excited by the prospects of a natural-gas-fired power plant that is now planned for Doddridge County. Competitive Power Ventures made the selection of Doddridge County for the $3 billion project official on Monday, although rumors of that location were rampant when CPV first announced plans to build in West Virginia in September.
WVNews
Hobby kits offer Bridgeport (West Virginia) Public Library patrons way to stay busy and out of the cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether during inclement conditions or long holiday breaks, nearly a dozen plastic and storage bags of hobbies at the Bridgeport Public Library are filled with ways local residents can pass the time. “Every kit is different. Every kit has different things tailored to giving...
WVNews
Maier, Parr, Crouso.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pressure defense and a balanced scoring attack helped the East F…
WVNews
Shop with an Officer held at Weston Walmart
Shop with an Officer was held at the Weston Walmart on Tuesday, December 6, with officers from the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the City of Weston, the Lewis County Deputy Reserves, and the WV DNR helping children pick out clothing and toys for Christmas. Staff from the Lewis County Tax Office organized and assisted with shopping, as well.
WVNews
Bridgeport City Council discusses upcoming levy election, charter changes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials are looking at June 2023 for the city’s next excess levy election, according to City Manager Brian Newton. In a strategic planning work session held Tuesday, council members had a preliminary discussion about the excess levy. The current levy will expire in June 2024, according to Newton.
WVNews
Wild 4th quarter comeback puts Liberty by Lewis County, 56-55
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty erased an 11-point deficit in the final 2:40 and used a clutch 3-point play by Brock Benedum with just under 10 seconds to play to stun Lewis County, 56-55. The two teams played an even first quarter with Liberty building a small lead midway through the period before Lewis surged back in front with 5 points off the bench from Pason Kelley to make it 11-10.
WVNews
It's no secret: Buckhannon's business district is booming
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon’s Main Street is as vibrant this Christmas season as it has always been. For a three- or four-block stretch, there are specialty shops, boutiques, restaurants, antique dealers and entertainment. Nary a storefront is empty, and many of the locally owned businesses are...
