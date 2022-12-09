ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

WVNews

COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on …
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia reports no COVID deaths; 941 active cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday reported 941 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,649 attributed to COVID-19.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Hunter Haze Warner

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunter Haze Warner, age 1, of Buckhannon, WV, died Saturday, D…
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) native cellist returning to county for holiday concert

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Bridgeport cellist will return to Harrison County later this month to perform a free Christmas concert. Ashley Driscoll, a 2013 Bridgeport High School graduate, will perform 11 traditional and contemporary classics with Immaculate Conception Church Organist/Choir Director Robin Bohn at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in Clarksburg.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Students hoping to become WVa teachers can seek scholarship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until the end of the month to apply for a state-sponsored college scholarship. The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program provides up to $10,000 per year, for a total of $40,000, for 25 new...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Geraldine Ann Bruso

WESTON- Geraldine Ann Bruso, 70, of Buckhannon went home to be with her. Lord on Monday, December 12 th , 2022 in Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital of Weston, WV. She was born in Morgantown on August 31st, 1952: daughter of the late Charles Aaron Groves and Wanda (Bankhead) Groves. On July 4th, she married David Allen Bruso, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2021.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

A promising development

While there is no timeline yet for the project, we’re excited by the prospects of a natural-gas-fired power plant that is now planned for Doddridge County. Competitive Power Ventures made the selection of Doddridge County for the $3 billion project official on Monday, although rumors of that location were rampant when CPV first announced plans to build in West Virginia in September.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Shop with an Officer held at Weston Walmart

Shop with an Officer was held at the Weston Walmart on Tuesday, December 6, with officers from the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the City of Weston, the Lewis County Deputy Reserves, and the WV DNR helping children pick out clothing and toys for Christmas. Staff from the Lewis County Tax Office organized and assisted with shopping, as well.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport City Council discusses upcoming levy election, charter changes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials are looking at June 2023 for the city’s next excess levy election, according to City Manager Brian Newton. In a strategic planning work session held Tuesday, council members had a preliminary discussion about the excess levy. The current levy will expire in June 2024, according to Newton.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Wild 4th quarter comeback puts Liberty by Lewis County, 56-55

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty erased an 11-point deficit in the final 2:40 and used a clutch 3-point play by Brock Benedum with just under 10 seconds to play to stun Lewis County, 56-55. The two teams played an even first quarter with Liberty building a small lead midway through the period before Lewis surged back in front with 5 points off the bench from Pason Kelley to make it 11-10.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

It's no secret: Buckhannon's business district is booming

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon’s Main Street is as vibrant this Christmas season as it has always been. For a three- or four-block stretch, there are specialty shops, boutiques, restaurants, antique dealers and entertainment. Nary a storefront is empty, and many of the locally owned businesses are...
BUCKHANNON, WV

