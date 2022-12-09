Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Senators Stabenow and Peters address serious risks to Michigan’s Great Lakes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and Gary Peters secured major water infrastructure investments for Michigan in the final bipartisan Water Resources Development Act. This bill authorizes projects through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to modernize...
Senate confirms Genesee County Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm to federal bench
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate has confirmed the nomination of Genesee County Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm to be the U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan. President Joe Biden on June 29 nominated Behm to serve as U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern...
McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is stepping up his attacks on former President Trump as Trump’s support dips. The Senate GOP leader on Tuesday blamed Trump for the “candidate quality” problem that hampered the party’s bid to recapture the Senate in 2022, marking the third time in three weeks that McConnell has directly criticized…
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan Supreme Court ends DePerno’s Antrim County election lawsuit
The state’s highest court on Friday closed Kalamazoo lawyer and former attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno’s nationally watched lawsuit alleging Antrim County’s 2020 election was mishandled and fraudulent. A Michigan Supreme Court order denied DePerno’s final appeal after a state appeals court and a lower court dismissed...
FOX8 News
Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
House OKs bill that would allow return of deported veterans, offer pathway to citizenship
A bill passed by the House of Representatives would offer active military members and veterans that are non-citizens a pathway toward citizenship, as well as a second chance to veterans who have been deported. The Veteran Service Recognition Act was approved by the House by a 220-208 vote, with only three Republican congress...
Michigan Secretary of State’s office subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation
The U.S. Department of Justice served Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office a subpoena Wednesday in an investigation regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his election loss. “I can confirm that my office was served a subpoena...
