Michigan State

WILX-TV

Senators Stabenow and Peters address serious risks to Michigan’s Great Lakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and Gary Peters secured major water infrastructure investments for Michigan in the final bipartisan Water Resources Development Act. This bill authorizes projects through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to modernize...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is stepping up his attacks on former President Trump as Trump’s support dips. The Senate GOP leader on Tuesday blamed Trump for the “candidate quality” problem that hampered the party’s bid to recapture the Senate in 2022, marking the third time in three weeks that McConnell has directly criticized…
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX8 News

Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

