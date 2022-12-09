Read full article on original website
Dominion Energy's offshore wind project shares document detailing probable environmental impacts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dominion Energy's offshore wind project released a draft of its Environmental Impact Statement on Monday. It's all centered around proposed wind turbines that would stand about 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, and a transmission route back to land. The goal of the $9.8 billion project is to produce enough renewable energy to power 660,000 homes.
Virginia Beach City Council to vote on signs to discourage panhandling
City Council member Sabrina Wooten has requested her colleagues approve the ordinance. "This ordinance won't fix everything, but it's a start," Wooten said during an October meeting.
Norfolk’s Legacy Lounge drops appeal to reopen as club after permit revoked by city council
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after a quadruple shooting outside earlier this year has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub. Marcus Calabrese, a spokesperson for Legacy Lounge on E. Plume Street, confirmed the news to WAVY on Monday.
Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M
Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage on the boardwalk for $12.8 million.
Portsmouth City Council discussing change to recall efforts
Portsmouth City Council discussing change to recall …. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. VB council approves $3M settlement with...
Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of its January 2023 opening
With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth are giving a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
Gov. Youngkin announces special election for seat held by late Congressman Donald McEachin
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the date for the special election to replace the late state representative A Donald McEachin.
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
Norfolk Health Department re-evaluating COVID-19 vaccine distribution following clinic closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Since its opening back in January of 2021, health workers have administered more than 155,000 vaccinations at the Military Circle Mall COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. “It’s been one of the most successful community vaccination sites in the Commonwealth,” said Paul Brumund, the chief operations officer of Norfolk...
Va Beach shooting investigative commission cut in half by resignations
VA BEACH (AP) – Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach have stepped down in recent months. The panel began with 21 members, but a spokesperson for the state office that oversees the panel told The Virginian-Pilot 10 members have resigned.
Virginia Beach agrees to pay $3M to the family of Donovon Lynch
Donovon Lynch was killed by a Virginia Beach Police officer, Officer Simmons, during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021.
Kingsmill Resort Is an Ideal Winter Getaway in Williamsburg, VA
Kingsmill Resort is the perfect destination for winter golf, relaxation, scenic views and an abundance of history. Craving a winter tee time? Pack up your clubs and head to one of Virginia’s premier golf resorts, where two 18-hole championship courses are open to overnight guests year-round. Set on beautifully...
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should plan for delays on I-95 south in Petersburg near Southpark Boulevard. Work will continue on the south bridge deck replacement over Route 301, causing delays between Southpark Boulevard exit 53 and mile marker 49 in Petersburg. Temporary traffic stops will begin on Monday, Dec.12...
Newport News opens first phase of choice neighborhood housing
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The aim is to make the Southeast community of Newport News thrive again, and with the finish of the first phase of construction of The Lift & Rise apartments on Jefferson Avenue, city leaders believe they’re well on track. The Lift & The...
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board meeting Monday
Community members hoping to voice their opinions regarding the now-canceled 'satan club' at a Chesapeake public school will get a chance during a school board meeting Monday evening.
Chesapeake Walmart emptying store, planning to remodel after mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shelves are being emptied and the future of the space is uncertain in the aftermath of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, according to a spokesperson for the company. On Nov. 22 shortly after 10 p.m., a night team lead opened fire on his fellow coworkers...
'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
