Hampton Township, PA

13News Now

Dominion Energy's offshore wind project shares document detailing probable environmental impacts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dominion Energy's offshore wind project released a draft of its Environmental Impact Statement on Monday. It's all centered around proposed wind turbines that would stand about 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, and a transmission route back to land. The goal of the $9.8 billion project is to produce enough renewable energy to power 660,000 homes.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth City Council discussing change to recall efforts

Portsmouth City Council discussing change to recall …. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. VB council approves $3M settlement with...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
NORFOLK, VA
cvillecountry.com

Va Beach shooting investigative commission cut in half by resignations

VA BEACH (AP) – Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach have stepped down in recent months. The panel began with 21 members, but a spokesperson for the state office that oversees the panel told The Virginian-Pilot 10 members have resigned.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
mainlinetoday.com

Kingsmill Resort Is an Ideal Winter Getaway in Williamsburg, VA

Kingsmill Resort is the perfect destination for winter golf, relaxation, scenic views and an abundance of history. Craving a winter tee time? Pack up your clubs and head to one of Virginia’s premier golf resorts, where two 18-hole championship courses are open to overnight guests year-round. Set on beautifully...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should plan for delays on I-95 south in Petersburg near Southpark Boulevard. Work will continue on the south bridge deck replacement over Route 301, causing delays between Southpark Boulevard exit 53 and mile marker 49 in Petersburg. Temporary traffic stops will begin on Monday, Dec.12...
PETERSBURG, VA
13News Now

'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

