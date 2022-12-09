NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO