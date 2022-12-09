Last night at The Game Awards, Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story Games revealed Judas, Levine's first game since he left 2K and the BioShock series -- which he created -- behind. It will be his first game since 2013, so suffice to say there's a ton of anticipation surrounding it, but right now not a lot of details. Fast-forward a day, and a few more details have surfaced courtesy of a well-known leaker that goes by the name Oops Leaks on Twitter. According to the leaker, the game was once in development under the name of Replay, primarily because it has a "huge focus on replayability." And as you would expect from the game's name, it has "biblical motifs.

4 DAYS AGO