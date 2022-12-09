Read full article on original website
Related
tryhardguides.com
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches on March 17, 2023
The Game Awards 2022 are here to recognize several games that have been released over the year and to reveal the release dates of games arriving next year. Fresh off The Game Awards, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was shown off for the first time alongside an announcement of its release date.
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
'Forspoken' Teases a Story Worth Considering (EXCLUSIVE)
Video game developer Square Enix has been incredibly busy with all of its new projects: between the upcoming releases of Crisis Core Reunion, Octopath Traveller II, and the long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI, it's easy to say the studio and publisher has its hands full. But beyond these continuations of previously...
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Sparks Hilarious Sailor Moon Comparison
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close via Netflix and David Production's anime adaptation, and with the conclusion, the world of the Joestars will never be the same. With the final episodes pitting Jolyne Cujoh against the nefarious Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison who was looking to "reach heaven", the streaming service has picked a hilarious image that has many Stand fans thinking that Jolyne might have taken a page from one of anime's most classic character, Sailor Moon.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
IGN
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Announced - The Game Awards 2022
Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod have unveiled a new action-RPG called Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the game stars a pair of ghost hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. The game takes place in 1695...
The Ending to 'Crisis Core: -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion' Brings New Life to Zack's Greatest Moment
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. The release of Crisis Core: -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion brings new life to the original PSP classic. The game is a stunning remaster that could easily be mistaken for a remake with its numerous gameplay and quality-of-life improvements.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Engadget
'Hades II' promises witchy vibes and a new immortal protagonist
Supergiant Games is sticking with what works. Hades II is on its way, slinging more Greek god-ness and a new protagonist, the Princess of the Underworld. The game is heading to early access on PC first, with more details coming in 2023. The reveal trailer for Hades II shows the...
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event
It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
ComicBook
Judas Report Reveals Brand New Details on Game From BioShock Creator
Last night at The Game Awards, Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story Games revealed Judas, Levine's first game since he left 2K and the BioShock series -- which he created -- behind. It will be his first game since 2013, so suffice to say there's a ton of anticipation surrounding it, but right now not a lot of details. Fast-forward a day, and a few more details have surfaced courtesy of a well-known leaker that goes by the name Oops Leaks on Twitter. According to the leaker, the game was once in development under the name of Replay, primarily because it has a "huge focus on replayability." And as you would expect from the game's name, it has "biblical motifs.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
Did Emily Get Away With Her Crimes? 'Emily the Criminal's' Ending, Explained (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Emily the Criminal. If you've been keeping up with actress Aubrey Plaza on The White Lotus, you'll love her newest role in the Netflix thriller Emily the Criminal. Aubrey stars as Emily, a young woman struggling beneath the weight of student loans and a past assault charge. When a co-worker tells Emily how to make the quick cash she desperately needs, she finds herself embroiled in a criminal fraud ring.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
Youcef Is a Major Character in 'Emily the Criminal' — What Happens to Him at the End of the Film?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Emily the Criminal. Between your Wednesday rewatch and episodes of Harry & Meghan, you may have caught wind of Emily the Criminal. The film began streaming on Netflix in early December 2022 after being released in theaters earlier in August. The film received positive response and garnered a 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as a "taut thriller that contains a wealth of social commentary," according to the critics' consensus. As of this writing, the film is currently the No. 4 movie on Netflix in the US.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
29K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0