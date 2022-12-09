ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report

Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
New York Post

CEO Michael McCaffrey bought Bahamas pad with $43M in loans from Sam Bankman-Fried: report

The chief executive officer of a crypto news site has resigned after he reportedly failed to disclose $43 million in loans from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried — part of which was used to buy himself an apartment in the Bahamas. Michael McCaffrey stepped down as CEO of The Block last week after news of the loans was first reported by Axios. The Block issued a statement confirming the report. The Block received three loans from Alameda Research, the hedge fund founded by Bankman-Fried that has been blamed for FTX’s implosion. The first loan, which was for $12 million, was extended to The...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes After Binance Lists Crypto Asset in Innovation Zone

An altcoin project built on Ethereum (ETH) is becoming even more explosive after getting the nod of approval from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume. Binance abruptly announced the listing of Magic (MAGIC) in their Innovation Zone. Binance’s Innovation Zone is a dedicated trading space for crypto...
u.today

Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details

Crypto analytics portal Nansen reports a large outflow of funds from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the last 24 hours. It reported a net outflow of $1.6 billion, and that is just in ERC20 tokens and ETH itself. Total outflows over the last seven days are almost $2 billion, which,...

