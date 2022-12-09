ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Wins Emmys For Drone Videography

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man can now add Emmy Award winner to his resume. Steve Fines is the owner of Fines Aerial Imaging. One of his main jobs is working for Twin Cities Public Television. They recently won Emmys for two projects titled "Bring Her Home" and "Remembering Places".
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Shoes, Air Pods and an Xbox Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of burglaries. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He says one was reported Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South where a couple pairs of shoes were taken, Apple air pods, school supplies and an Xbox One gaming system.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Absolutely Awful Night Screaming Sound Figured Out In Central Minnesota

Going on our second month of living in our home, I was getting a little concerned when I'd take the dog out at night, and I would hear this awful shrieking sound. I'd only hear it after dark, and I would have my wife come out and listen to it, and we both thought it was going to be an owl, or maybe a rabbit meeting its unfortunate ending to a coyote. It was none of those things, but I did figure it out!
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold

St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Come On Down” Minnesota! 5 Chances to See Popular Game Show Come to Life!

I remember growing up watching "The Price is Right" with the original host Bob Barker, many times over thinking I could easily figure out the closest to retail price without going over and win amazing prizes. If you've had similar dreams and ever wanted to play Plinko™, here's your chance right here in Minnesota.
103.7 THE LOON

Gas Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of Holiday Travel

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are continuing to fall. Gas Buddy says gasoline prices have fallen for five straight weeks. Americans are saving roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago. Fifteen states now have average gas prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes

The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy