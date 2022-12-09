Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vintage Snowmobile Show Coming to St. Stephen on February 4th
Calling all snowmobile enthusiasts, this event is one you are going to want to make sure you get onto your 2023 calendar. The St. Stephen River Runners 5th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show is going to be taking place at Trobec's Bar and Grill and presented by Miller Buick & GMC:
St. Cloud Man Wins Emmys For Drone Videography
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man can now add Emmy Award winner to his resume. Steve Fines is the owner of Fines Aerial Imaging. One of his main jobs is working for Twin Cities Public Television. They recently won Emmys for two projects titled "Bring Her Home" and "Remembering Places".
This Most Amazing Magical Santa Experience Needs To Find A Way To Minnesota
I just watched a video of an adorable little boy, who was able to travel to the North Pole through a magical elevator, that took him to see Santa Claus! I was so excited! I want to find this magical elevator, so I went on a search and found that the only place with this magical elevator is in Massachusetts in the Natick Mall.
Shoes, Air Pods and an Xbox Stolen in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of burglaries. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He says one was reported Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South where a couple pairs of shoes were taken, Apple air pods, school supplies and an Xbox One gaming system.
Each States Most Liked Christmas Movie, 8 Make the List. Which one is Minnesota’s?
I posed the question the other day of 'which Christmas movie DON'T you like to watch' and a surprising number of Minnesotans said "A Christmas Story", so much that I had to ask is it the most hated Christmas movie in Minnesota? But you can read a little more on that here.
Exactly How Cold is Minnesota? No joke, This Gives Hilarious Example! [Video]
There's not many cold jokes you haven't heard if you live in Minnesota or should I saw MinneSNOWta! Maybe you've heard about the different seasons we have here in Minnesota "almost winter, winter, almost summer and road construction". How cold is it in Minnesota, so cold that taking an icy walk on the lake is snow problem!
Absolutely Awful Night Screaming Sound Figured Out In Central Minnesota
Going on our second month of living in our home, I was getting a little concerned when I'd take the dog out at night, and I would hear this awful shrieking sound. I'd only hear it after dark, and I would have my wife come out and listen to it, and we both thought it was going to be an owl, or maybe a rabbit meeting its unfortunate ending to a coyote. It was none of those things, but I did figure it out!
Eighth Shady’s Location Coming to Central Minnesota
ST. ANNA (WJON News) -- The owners of the Shady's Bar and Grill properties are adding an eighth location. Co-owner Lee Mergen says they are taking over RReV's Lakeside Tavern in St. Anna. Most people might know it better as The Landing which is what it was called for about 35 to 40 years.
St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
Weihnachtsmarkt, Tree Lighting in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt was held in downtown St. Cloud on Thursday night. For the second year in a row, the event was held on the second level of the parking ramp next to the River's Edge Convention Center. Attendees could buy some Gluhwein (a...
Jolly Trolley Food Drive at St. Cloud Area Grocery Stores Again
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Jolly Trolley Food Drive is back on again this year. Metro Bus is teaming up with several companies to collect non-perishable food items and cash donations. Cash donations have five times the purchasing power for food shelves than they do for retail customers. The...
St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold
St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
This Christmas Treat Must Be A Central Minnesota Thing
Every year my wife makes the nastiest looking thing for our family's Christmas and yet the entire family sits and demolishes it right in front of my face. To me it looks totally nasty and I have no interest in trying it. It's called "Minnesota Sushi" here in central Minnesota,...
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
St. Cloud State University Hosting 27th Annual Kwanzaa Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another annual holiday celebration is returning to central Minnesota this weekend. St. Cloud State University is putting on its 27th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Saturday night. The event will be held at the Whitney Senior Center and will include performances, food, and gifts. The celebration is...
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
103.7 THE LOON
“Come On Down” Minnesota! 5 Chances to See Popular Game Show Come to Life!
I remember growing up watching "The Price is Right" with the original host Bob Barker, many times over thinking I could easily figure out the closest to retail price without going over and win amazing prizes. If you've had similar dreams and ever wanted to play Plinko™, here's your chance right here in Minnesota.
Gas Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of Holiday Travel
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are continuing to fall. Gas Buddy says gasoline prices have fallen for five straight weeks. Americans are saving roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago. Fifteen states now have average gas prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week.
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes
The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0