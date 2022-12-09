ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Brenda DeVaughn
6d ago

And the count rises. So many assaults, murders and suicides this time of the year. People who were already depressed take that step they have been thinking about for some time. The ones who get that bobble in their life right now don't stop to think...they just give up. And last but the most, are people who have been struggling with health issues give up to not be a burden or in constant pain. Show someone you know in distress some love, a hug, and a hand up if you can. They are looking for a way out of the hurt right now🌹🌹🌹🌹 If no one else told you today I love you and your life spirit. "They that sow in tears, shall reap in joy" Psalms 126:7

