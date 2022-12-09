Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Olmsted Co. cautions residents it’s illegal to dump, plow or push snow onto highway
(ABC 6 News) – Snow is back in the forecast this week, and Olmsted County wants to remind residents of their snow removal policy. The county says that it is “unlawful to dump, plow, or push snow from private driveways onto the highway.” Under Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 160.2715, violation of the statute is a misdemeanor.
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Cascade Creek Memory Care Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a structure fire reported at Cascade Creek Memory Care early Wednesday morning. RFD said upon arrival, crews reported nothing showing from the exterior of the building, but found light smoke once they entered inside. Crews found that...
1520 The Ticket
Amazing 3 Million Light Display An Hour From Rochester
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and here is a wonderful event to add to the magic - a carriage ride to view the Rotary Lights in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, which is only about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. Enjoy 3 Million Christmas Lights at the Rotary Lights...
KAAL-TV
Sun sets on Rochester’s Night Market – for now
(ABC 6 News) – The most recent night market in Rochester will be the last one for a while. Despite being a big help for small businesses across Rochester, operating costs were not being reimbursed. Now the market is selling more items to recoup the lost money. Night Market...
KIMT
Sunday night fire in Northwood
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
KAAL-TV
$7,000 donated to Law Enforcement memorial in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota received a $7,000 check for the memorial being built in Rochester Monday. The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association, who made the generous donation holds a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament every year in honor of Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther who died in the line of duty in September of 2013.
New Extreme Snow Tubing Now Open 25 Minutes from Rochester
I'm super excited that this is now an option in southeast Minnesota! As far as I know, something like this hasn't been offered in our area, at least in the past few years. Now, just 25 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota, we can experience EXTREME snow tubing. Extreme Snow Tubing Near...
KAAL-TV
No major injuries in two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – No major injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester on Monday morning. Emergency crews from the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the crash at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. NE and East Center St. around 7:00 a.m. An...
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
Man Who Drove Into SE Rochester Home Sentenced to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man with a history of multiple drunk driving offenses was sentenced yesterday to more than 6-years in prison for driving while intoxicated and crashing into a Rochester home last year. 49-year-old Marcus Antwan Martin earlier entered a guilty plea to a felony DWI...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Toys for Tots Toy Drive – 1st Sergeant Vince Reynolds
(ABC 6 New) – With less than two weeks until Christmas, we are asking for your help to make sure no child goes without a toy this holiday season. Every day we’re collecting toys here at our station. But Tuesday, we did something special. ABC 6 News held...
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman sentenced to jail time already served, probation after vape shop fight, shattered bus window
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman accused of starting a fight at a vape shop and throwing a rock at a city bus was sentenced in Olmsted County Court Monday. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, was convicted of harassment and obstructing the legal process in the August fight, as well as 3rd-degree damage to property in the July bus incident.
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Police Investigating Northwest Rochester Apartment Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary reported in northwest Rochester Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the reported burglary at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41 St. Northwest. A tenant reported she left for work around 10:30 a.m. and returned home to a ransacked apartment around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods to reinforce Ramsey Dam
(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods Corp. announced they will be strengthening the foundation of Ramsey Dam in an effort to slow the deterioration of the structure on the Cedar River. Hormel said work on the dam is starting this week and should last about two weeks, depending on...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
See the Outstanding Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Minnesota Free!
Yes, You Can See The Ghosts of Christmas Eve for Free!. The latest Christmas tour for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will hit Minnesota on December 23 for two shows and you can go for free! Keep reading to find out how!. Trans-Siberian Orchestra Changed Christmas Music. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group...
Comments / 0