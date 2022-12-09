ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saucon Township, PA

We have the scoop on a new business coming to the Promenade Shops

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

There’s a sweet new business coming to the Promenade Shops in Upper Saucon Township.

Batch Microcreamery — a hand-crafted, small-batch ice cream shop — will open up its third location in the outdoor shopping mall, near the AMC movie theater, next to Lashes by Gab, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.

Batch is known for its freshly-made ice cream in unique flavors such as cold brew and cookie monster, as well as its over-the-top sundaes (like the “Salty Dog,” featuring vanilla ice cream, peanut butter sauce, hot fudge, pretzel pieces and a pretzel) and boozy milkshakes.

Batch is an original vendor in Quakertown’s Trolley Barn Public Market and has a scoop shop at Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Wescosville. It was also a founding vendor in the Downtown Allentown Market but closed that location in August.

Info: https://batchmicrocreamery.com/

