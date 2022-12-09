Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Seattle to double number of speed cameras in school zones
SEATTLE, Wash. — The city will be adding dozens more speed cameras to Seattle streets to get traffic to slow down near schools. Seattle's school zone camera program has proven to reduce the number of crashes, and police have issued tens of thousands of citations, but not everyone is on board with it.
KOMO News
Driver arrested after car plows into house in Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A driver was arrested for suspected DUI after a car plowed into a home in Rainier Valley early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 6300 block of South Bangor Street near the intersection of Renton Avenue South and South Bangor Street, which is a few blocks west of Lakeridge Park.
KOMO News
Bus driver shortage in Pierce County school district keeps some kids out of school
TACOMA, Wash. — There's a staffing crisis in the Franklin Pierce School District that needs to be addressed in order to keep all students in school. The district is so short on substitute bus drivers, that they've had to cancel 22 bus routes just since Oct. 19. Each route, includes anywhere from 100 to 150 students, according to Joel Zylstra, a spokesperson for the district.
KOMO News
18 injured in crash involving 2 buses on I-5 express lanes in Seattle
SEATTLE — At least 18 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound I-5 express lanes in Seattle Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash near Mercer Street just before 7:15 a.m. The crash initially blocked two right lanes of the southbound I-5 express lanes and the off-ramp to Stewart Street.
KOMO News
Drivers parked along highway at congested Stevens Pass face fines
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Some visitors to the Stevens Pass ski area are creating a safety hazard by parking along Highway 2. It’s a hazard for WSDOT crews and other drivers having to navigate around the parked vehicles, and officials say it’s taking up police and tow truck resources that could be used elsewhere.
KOMO News
Person hit while not on crosswalk in Redmond hit and run accident
REDMOND, Wash. — A person has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being injured in a hit and run in Redmond. The hit and run took place at 148th Ave NE & NE 24th St in Redmond. Police received a call about the incident at 6:20 p.m.
KOMO News
Town Hall: The impact of Seattle Police Department's critical staffing shortages
SEATTLE — KOMO News convened a town hall meeting to discuss the Seattle Police Department’s critical staffing shortage and how the loss of police officers is affecting residents and businesses in Seattle. The panel participants include:. Jim Fuda, Executive Director Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. Victoria Beach, SPD...
KOMO News
Pair attempt to steal ATM using stolen semi-tow truck in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a semi-tow truck and using it to try and break into an ATM in Kitsap County. Kitsap County Sheriff officials got the call at about 5:30 a.m. Monday about a theft happening at the Chase Bank in South Park Village on Southeast Mile Hill Drive. Security told deputies that two people were trying to break into the ATM in the drive through at the back of the bank building.
KOMO News
Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
KOMO News
'Prolific' Seattle taggers charged with malicious mischief for graffiti damage
SEATTLE — On Monday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged two "prolific" taggers with malicious mischief for causing more than $5,000 in damage from graffiting an apartment building in Capitol Hill. Seattle Police arrested the two men last week after they were reportedly seen spray painting the Pivot...
KOMO News
Driver arrested for suspected impairment after crash on I-405 in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A crash blocked multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Renton during the Monday morning commute. The crash just north of Northeast 30th Street involved a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck. The crash was first reported around 3 a.m. and blocked multiple northbound lanes for hours.
KOMO News
Tacoma police launch initiative to combat property crimes against businesses
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department has launched a new initiative focused on property crimes against businesses. The approach with the initiative is in response to the growing backlog of cases and a push by small business owners to address the repeated instances of theft and vandalism. A...
KOMO News
18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
KOMO News
Seattle ranked as one of the most accommodating cities to start a side hustle
Do you have a side hustle? A new report from LLC.org found that Seattle is one of the best cities in the country to start one. The study looked at several metrics to determine the rankings including income tax rates, flexibility in working from home, the unemployment rate, time commuting, and accessibility to broadband internet access. The analysis looked at all cities with a population of over 150,000.
KOMO News
Person found dead inside of scorched semi-truck in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A person was found dead inside of a burned semi-truck in Everett Tuesday evening. Witnesses saw the truck on fire and called it in to police around 5 p.m. When Everett Police Department and Everett Fire Department arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames and the dead person inside the truck had not been found yet. It wasn’t until after the fire was extinguished that Everett Fire found a person.
KOMO News
Closing arguments end in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial
TACOMA, Wash — The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will now head to a jury after closing arguments wrapped on Tuesday. Sheriff Troyer is facing charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant related to a confrontation with Black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, in January 2021.
KOMO News
Deliberations underway for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will now head to a jury after closing arguments wrapped up on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Troyer faces charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant related to a confrontation with Black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, in January 2021.
KOMO News
Inflation rises in Seattle area more than most major US cities
SEATTLE — Using two metrics, WalletHub ranked the United States cities that have seen inflation rise the most, and the greater Seattle area has experienced one of the sharpest inclines. Based on "consumer price index change" — latest month vs. two months prior and latest month vs. one year...
KOMO News
Man in custody following lockdown at Snohomish County courthouse
EVERETT, Wash. — A 32-year-old Woodinville man is in custody, facing charges, after Snohomish County Sheriff deputies say he showed up to the Snohomish County Courthouse armed with guns, and refused to drop the weapons Monday afternoon. The incident triggered a three hour standoof and lock down at the...
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’ Who doesn’t long for glistening treetops and sleigh bells peeling out to the delight of those eager children?
