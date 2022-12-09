Read full article on original website
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’ Who doesn’t long for glistening treetops and sleigh bells peeling out to the delight of those eager children?
southsoundmag.com
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Terminal Debuts First Beer and Wine Garden in a U.S. Airport
The last few parts of the $21.8 million project to update Central Terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are finally coming into place. One of project's final phases included opening two sought-after spots on the North end of the terminal, Salty’s at the SEA and BrewTop Social. Salty’s might ring...
Hoping for another white Christmas? Your Whatcom dream might come true
Latest forecasts describe a weather pattern that could affect the holiday.
KOMO News
Seattle's Food Lifeline calling for donations ahead of holidays
SEATTLE — As we get closer to the holidays, there is an urgent need for food donations for some western Washington food banks. Food Lifeline, a nonprofit in Seattle, announced Tuesday that wholesale food donations are down by as much as 75%, according a news release from the organization.
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in the Pacific Northwest Include OR and WA
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.
KOMO News
Kraken "Dogs of the Deep" Calendar goes on sale Tuesday to benefit Dog Gone Seattle
The Seattle Kraken isn't just enjoying a great turnaround in their second season. they're making sure they do great things in the community this holiday season. The "Kraken Better Halves" or the spouses of the players brainstormed the idea of coming up with a special 2023 calendar to raise money for two wonderful causes.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.
Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
q13fox.com
Locals push for Mt. Rainier National Park to return daily access to Paradise
ASHFORD, Wash. - The gate allowing visitors to access Paradise, a portion of the Mount Rainier National Park, was back open on Sunday. For the past several weeks, the national park has struggled to allow access to the area, citing a lack of personnel – it’s a move that has caused stress to local businesses. In late November, the park made the decision to no longer attempt to keep the gate open on weekdays that allows visitors to travel from Longmire to Paradise.
capitolhillseattle.com
Design review: Someday they’ll redevelop the abandoned E Olive Way Starbucks but first they’re building this 7-story mixed-use apartment building across the street
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
KOMO News
Seattle ranked as one of the most accommodating cities to start a side hustle
Do you have a side hustle? A new report from LLC.org found that Seattle is one of the best cities in the country to start one. The study looked at several metrics to determine the rankings including income tax rates, flexibility in working from home, the unemployment rate, time commuting, and accessibility to broadband internet access. The analysis looked at all cities with a population of over 150,000.
Seattle-based company wins rights to salvage shipwreck with reported $10 million in gold on board
SEATTLE — You may not have heard about the shipwreck of the old SS Pacific, a steamship that sank off the Washington State coast 147 years ago. Two hundred and seventy-three people went down with the ship when it collided with another ship after it left B.C. near Cape Flattery while sailing to San Francisco.
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts
Grab it quick, because a new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States. Seattle-Tacoma climbed two spots from its fourth-place ranking in 2021, according to the fifth annual Package Theft in America report by SafeWise – a national home and internet security research organization. The only city worse? San Francisco.
q13fox.com
Officials investigate death of snowboarder on Mt. Baker
A Bellingham man is dead after an apparent snowboarding accident on Mt. Baker. Deputies say a group of snowboarders found his snowboard sticking out of the snow near the Pandora Dome.
Tacoma Daily Index
Every neighborhood, even yours, is changing
A record number of Baby Boomers downsizing, moving or passing away account for 4.4 million existing homes for sale annually. I’m sure you’ve seen it in your neighborhood. Dramatic changes that have little, if anything, to do with the cost of building materials, fluctuations in interest rates or the cost of labor; the real bottom line is that a generation is moving on. In every sense of the word.
historylink.org
King County Deputy Sheriff Steve Watson is shot to death during a longshoremen’s strike on July 9, 1934.
On July 9, 1934, 48-year-old Steve S. Watson, a special deputy sheriff for King County, is shot during a street brawl in downtown Seattle, the second fatality in a bitter waterfront fight. Although early news stories report that Watson is unarmed, later accounts indicate he was pulled out of his automobile by a mob and shot with his own revolver. Upon hearing the news of her husband’s death, Wilson’s widow, fearing reprisal, flees her West Seattle home to stay with neighbors. Wilson’s death occurs two months after Seattle and other major West Coast port cities are paralyzed by a longshoremen’s strike that runs from May 9 to July 31, 1934. The West Coast strikers, organized by the International Longshoremen’s Association, demand better wages, fairer hiring practices, and hiring halls run by union representatives. Although some blame communists for Watson’s death, an inquest fails to identify the assailant or assailants.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Journalist assaulted, denied help during Renton’s ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ event
Rumors of protests against Renton’s Brewmaster’s Taproom “Drag Queen Story Time” event hung over the beer hall last week — crescendoing in a Wednesday afternoon pellet gun attack, shattering a window — but the event nearly occurred without a hitch. Nearly. Katie Daviscourt, a...
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
Tri-City Herald
Moose encountered in southwestern WA for first time. Experts explain what it means
The Mount Rainier National Park Service released a photo of the first recorded moose sighting at Mount Rainier in Washington’s state Thursday. The sighting could be a sign of an increase in moose activity in the southern Cascades, experts say. The park released a tweet depicting a picture of...
