KOMO News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington

White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’ Who doesn’t long for glistening treetops and sleigh bells peeling out to the delight of those eager children?
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's Food Lifeline calling for donations ahead of holidays

SEATTLE — As we get closer to the holidays, there is an urgent need for food donations for some western Washington food banks. Food Lifeline, a nonprofit in Seattle, announced Tuesday that wholesale food donations are down by as much as 75%, according a news release from the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
News Talk KIT

The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in the Pacific Northwest Include OR and WA

The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.

Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Locals push for Mt. Rainier National Park to return daily access to Paradise

ASHFORD, Wash. - The gate allowing visitors to access Paradise, a portion of the Mount Rainier National Park, was back open on Sunday. For the past several weeks, the national park has struggled to allow access to the area, citing a lack of personnel – it’s a move that has caused stress to local businesses. In late November, the park made the decision to no longer attempt to keep the gate open on weekdays that allows visitors to travel from Longmire to Paradise.
capitolhillseattle.com

Design review: Someday they’ll redevelop the abandoned E Olive Way Starbucks but first they’re building this 7-story mixed-use apartment building across the street

SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle ranked as one of the most accommodating cities to start a side hustle

Do you have a side hustle? A new report from LLC.org found that Seattle is one of the best cities in the country to start one. The study looked at several metrics to determine the rankings including income tax rates, flexibility in working from home, the unemployment rate, time commuting, and accessibility to broadband internet access. The analysis looked at all cities with a population of over 150,000.
SEATTLE, WA
beachconnection.net

Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
NEWPORT, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts

Grab it quick, because a new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States. Seattle-Tacoma climbed two spots from its fourth-place ranking in 2021, according to the fifth annual Package Theft in America report by SafeWise – a national home and internet security research organization. The only city worse? San Francisco.
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Every neighborhood, even yours, is changing

A record number of Baby Boomers downsizing, moving or passing away account for 4.4 million existing homes for sale annually. I’m sure you’ve seen it in your neighborhood. Dramatic changes that have little, if anything, to do with the cost of building materials, fluctuations in interest rates or the cost of labor; the real bottom line is that a generation is moving on. In every sense of the word.
TACOMA, WA
historylink.org

King County Deputy Sheriff Steve Watson is shot to death during a longshoremen’s strike on July 9, 1934.

On July 9, 1934, 48-year-old Steve S. Watson, a special deputy sheriff for King County, is shot during a street brawl in downtown Seattle, the second fatality in a bitter waterfront fight. Although early news stories report that Watson is unarmed, later accounts indicate he was pulled out of his automobile by a mob and shot with his own revolver. Upon hearing the news of her husband’s death, Wilson’s widow, fearing reprisal, flees her West Seattle home to stay with neighbors. Wilson’s death occurs two months after Seattle and other major West Coast port cities are paralyzed by a longshoremen’s strike that runs from May 9 to July 31, 1934. The West Coast strikers, organized by the International Longshoremen’s Association, demand better wages, fairer hiring practices, and hiring halls run by union representatives. Although some blame communists for Watson’s death, an inquest fails to identify the assailant or assailants.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA

