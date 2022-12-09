Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
KOMO News
Town Hall: The impact of Seattle Police Department's critical staffing shortages
SEATTLE — KOMO News convened a town hall meeting to discuss the Seattle Police Department’s critical staffing shortage and how the loss of police officers is affecting residents and businesses in Seattle. The panel participants include:. Jim Fuda, Executive Director Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. Victoria Beach, SPD...
KOMO News
Tacoma police launch initiative to combat property crimes against businesses
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department has launched a new initiative focused on property crimes against businesses. The approach with the initiative is in response to the growing backlog of cases and a push by small business owners to address the repeated instances of theft and vandalism. A...
KOMO News
'Prolific' Seattle taggers charged with malicious mischief for graffiti damage
SEATTLE — On Monday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged two "prolific" taggers with malicious mischief for causing more than $5,000 in damage from graffiting an apartment building in Capitol Hill. Seattle Police arrested the two men last week after they were reportedly seen spray painting the Pivot...
KOMO News
Seattle couple accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps in CID
SEATTLE — A man and woman are accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps to transient victims in Seattle, according to court documents released Tuesday. A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) said they charged the pair on Friday after their first appearance last Thursday. They're accused of exchanging drugs for the use of EBT cards. Those EBT cards are used like a debit card to purchase food items at stores for those who qualify for food assistance in Washington state.
KOMO News
Pair attempt to steal ATM using stolen semi-tow truck in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a semi-tow truck and using it to try and break into an ATM in Kitsap County. Kitsap County Sheriff officials got the call at about 5:30 a.m. Monday about a theft happening at the Chase Bank in South Park Village on Southeast Mile Hill Drive. Security told deputies that two people were trying to break into the ATM in the drive through at the back of the bank building.
KOMO News
Seattle officer on leave amid probe into alleged stalking
MONROE, Wash. — A Seattle police officer is under investigation for using police equipment to stalk a woman he dated and has been placed on administrative leave, according to police. Records filed in Snohomish County Superior Court show detectives believe there is probable cause that Andrew Swartz committed felony...
KOMO News
18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
KOMO News
Person hit while not on crosswalk in Redmond hit and run accident
REDMOND, Wash. — A person has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being injured in a hit and run in Redmond. The hit and run took place at 148th Ave NE & NE 24th St in Redmond. Police received a call about the incident at 6:20 p.m.
KOMO News
Man accused in armed standoff at Snohomish County courthouse held on $1 million bail
EVERETT, Wash. — The man who is accused of bringing a cache of weapons and body armor to the Snohomish County courthouse on Monday has been ordered to be held in jail on a bail of $ 1 million. David Hsu, 32, of Woodinville, was arrested after a three-hour...
KOMO News
Man in custody following lockdown at Snohomish County courthouse
EVERETT, Wash. — A 32-year-old Woodinville man is in custody, facing charges, after Snohomish County Sheriff deputies say he showed up to the Snohomish County Courthouse armed with guns, and refused to drop the weapons Monday afternoon. The incident triggered a three hour standoof and lock down at the...
KOMO News
Closing arguments end in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial
TACOMA, Wash — The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will now head to a jury after closing arguments wrapped on Tuesday. Sheriff Troyer is facing charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant related to a confrontation with Black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, in January 2021.
KOMO News
Man in Snohomish County courthouse standoff demanded to see '2 judges and the sheriff'
EVERETT, Wash, — Court documents allege the man who prompted an hours-long standoff at the Snohomish County Courthouse in Everett on Monday had rifles with bayonets and was demanding to see two judges and the county sheriff. An arrest report identified the man as 32-year-old David Hsu of Woodinville....
KOMO News
Mother, boyfriend arrested for 4-year-old's death in Queen Anne
SEATTLE — Two people were arrested after a 4-year-old boy died in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood Sunday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers and Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive child.
KOMO News
Person found dead inside of scorched semi-truck in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A person was found dead inside of a burned semi-truck in Everett Tuesday evening. Witnesses saw the truck on fire and called it in to police around 5 p.m. When Everett Police Department and Everett Fire Department arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames and the dead person inside the truck had not been found yet. It wasn’t until after the fire was extinguished that Everett Fire found a person.
KOMO News
Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
KOMO News
Sheriff Ed Troyer's false-reporting trial continues Monday with cross-examination
TACOMA, Wash. — Cross-examination began late Monday afternoon after the prosecution rested its case last week in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial. Troyer took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon and discussed what happened during a confrontation with Black newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer on the morning of Jan. 27, 2021.
KOMO News
Seattle's Food Lifeline calling for donations ahead of holidays
SEATTLE — As we get closer to the holidays, there is an urgent need for food donations for some western Washington food banks. Food Lifeline, a nonprofit in Seattle, announced Tuesday that wholesale food donations are down by as much as 75%, according a news release from the organization.
KOMO News
Twin brothers wanted for murder of a father in Lacey
LACEY, Wash. — An urgent manhunt is underway for twin brothers wanted in the murder of a 36-year-old man in Lacey in August 2022. Investigators say 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Van Duren are wanted in the brutal beating murder of Sean Shea in a Super 8 Motel parking lot on August 30, 2022.
KOMO News
Driver arrested for suspected impairment after crash on I-405 in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A crash blocked multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Renton during the Monday morning commute. The crash just north of Northeast 30th Street involved a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck. The crash was first reported around 3 a.m. and blocked multiple northbound lanes for hours.
Comments / 0