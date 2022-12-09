ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Town Hall: The impact of Seattle Police Department's critical staffing shortages

SEATTLE — KOMO News convened a town hall meeting to discuss the Seattle Police Department’s critical staffing shortage and how the loss of police officers is affecting residents and businesses in Seattle. The panel participants include:. Jim Fuda, Executive Director Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. Victoria Beach, SPD...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle couple accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps in CID

SEATTLE — A man and woman are accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps to transient victims in Seattle, according to court documents released Tuesday. A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) said they charged the pair on Friday after their first appearance last Thursday. They're accused of exchanging drugs for the use of EBT cards. Those EBT cards are used like a debit card to purchase food items at stores for those who qualify for food assistance in Washington state.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pair attempt to steal ATM using stolen semi-tow truck in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a semi-tow truck and using it to try and break into an ATM in Kitsap County. Kitsap County Sheriff officials got the call at about 5:30 a.m. Monday about a theft happening at the Chase Bank in South Park Village on Southeast Mile Hill Drive. Security told deputies that two people were trying to break into the ATM in the drive through at the back of the bank building.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Seattle officer on leave amid probe into alleged stalking

MONROE, Wash. — A Seattle police officer is under investigation for using police equipment to stalk a woman he dated and has been placed on administrative leave, according to police. Records filed in Snohomish County Superior Court show detectives believe there is probable cause that Andrew Swartz committed felony...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
SAMMAMISH, WA
KOMO News

Man in custody following lockdown at Snohomish County courthouse

EVERETT, Wash. — A 32-year-old Woodinville man is in custody, facing charges, after Snohomish County Sheriff deputies say he showed up to the Snohomish County Courthouse armed with guns, and refused to drop the weapons Monday afternoon. The incident triggered a three hour standoof and lock down at the...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Closing arguments end in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial

TACOMA, Wash — The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will now head to a jury after closing arguments wrapped on Tuesday. Sheriff Troyer is facing charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant related to a confrontation with Black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, in January 2021.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Mother, boyfriend arrested for 4-year-old's death in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Two people were arrested after a 4-year-old boy died in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood Sunday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers and Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive child.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Person found dead inside of scorched semi-truck in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A person was found dead inside of a burned semi-truck in Everett Tuesday evening. Witnesses saw the truck on fire and called it in to police around 5 p.m. When Everett Police Department and Everett Fire Department arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames and the dead person inside the truck had not been found yet. It wasn’t until after the fire was extinguished that Everett Fire found a person.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's Food Lifeline calling for donations ahead of holidays

SEATTLE — As we get closer to the holidays, there is an urgent need for food donations for some western Washington food banks. Food Lifeline, a nonprofit in Seattle, announced Tuesday that wholesale food donations are down by as much as 75%, according a news release from the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Twin brothers wanted for murder of a father in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — An urgent manhunt is underway for twin brothers wanted in the murder of a 36-year-old man in Lacey in August 2022. Investigators say 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Van Duren are wanted in the brutal beating murder of Sean Shea in a Super 8 Motel parking lot on August 30, 2022.
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Driver arrested for suspected impairment after crash on I-405 in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A crash blocked multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Renton during the Monday morning commute. The crash just north of Northeast 30th Street involved a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck. The crash was first reported around 3 a.m. and blocked multiple northbound lanes for hours.
RENTON, WA

