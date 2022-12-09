ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Independent

North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report

North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
Washington Examiner

Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests

Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two members...
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Vice

Why Are Students Holding Up This Physics Equation During China’s COVID Protests?

Conscious of the limits of free speech in China, protesters against the country’s COVID curbs are using unconventional symbols to express their discontent—including exclamation marks, blank sheets of white paper, and a physics formula. Hundreds of students gathered at one of China’s top universities in Beijing on Sunday,...
Washington Examiner

The US must wake up to China's success in the Western Hemisphere

China has been making its presence felt throughout the Western Hemisphere for many years. Beijing has strategically invested in infrastructure, mineral wealth, and oil. It has also developed a large and sophisticated signals intelligence collection capability in the region. Chinese trade with Latin America is now worth roughly $450 billion...
TheConversationCanada

Why did Xi scold Trudeau? Maybe because Canada spent years helping China erode human rights

Chinese president Xi Jinping has given Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a well-publicized dressing-down, accusing him of leaking to the media the contents of a meeting between the two leaders about alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election. The confrontation has grabbed attention around the world and sparked debate about the ways diplomatic conversations are communicated to the public. It’s also an object lesson in diplomatic communication as Xi was apparently trying to push Canada back towards an earlier Canadian stance that accepted closed-door discussion. Chinese leaders believe they can push Canada around, because Canadian governments have been broadcasting for...
The Independent

South African president's future considered by ruling party

A crucial meeting of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa got underway in Johannesburg on Monday, party officials confirmed.The meeting is expected to decide if Ramaphosa should remain as its leader or resign following a damning parliamentary report about the theft of large sums of dollars from his farm in 2020.The report was drafted by an independent panel appointed to probe allegations leveled by the country’s former intelligence head, Arthur Fraser, that Ramaphosa tried to cover up the theft of an estimated $4 million from his Phala Phala farm in...
The Independent

UK summons Chinese ambassador over ‘completely unacceptable’ beating and arrest of BBC journalist

The UK government has summoned China’s ambassador to Britain over the “completely unacceptable” arrest and assault of a BBC journalist while covering protests in Shanghai.British foreign secretary James Cleverly called China’s Zheng Zeguang to the Foreign Office in Whitehall, according to a government source. Foreign Office officials have been in contact with the BBC’s camera operator Edward Lawrence following his arrest and release, and are also in contact with local authorities about the case, The Independent understands.Speaking of the Chinese ambassador’s summons, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) source said: “The BBC has been clear one of their...
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’

A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...

