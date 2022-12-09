ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina’s top Christmas movie for 2022 is…

By Ashley Anderson
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With December 25th inching closer, the list of each state’s favorite Christmas movie is back.

North Carolina’s favorite on the map for 2022 is “Love Actually,” while the most-loved holiday film across the country was the 2016 film, “A Snow Capped Christmas.” This one took first place in California, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Ohio.

The map , put together by Comparitech, is put together using the highest searched movie in Google Trends during the past year for each state. As a result, some are rather surprising and perhaps even a little Scrooge-esque.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mR4hH_0jdLkkMu00

Michigan is the only state looking to grow its heart three sizes as it was the only state to have “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” as its most-loved Christmas movie. Also worth noting, it is specifically the 1966 version narrated by legendary “Frankenstein” actor Boris Karloff.

Washington and Colorado were shouting Bah-Humbug! with their picks of “Scrooge” and “Scrooged,” respectively. Also not really feeling the classic Christmas vibe were Alaska and Rhode Island with their favorite — Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The classic “White Christmas” released in 1954 was also well-loved, even as the second-oldest movie on the lineup with the states of Delaware, Mississippi, and West Virginia, claiming it as their top pick for 2022. The oldest film favorite was “It’s a Wonderful Life,” with a fanbase in New Hampshire.

