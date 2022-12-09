ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welch, OK

KRMG

Man dead after crash into creek in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Seen on Burglary and Personation

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary-second degree and false personation. Brooklynn Dale Stewart was arrested Monday evening around 7 pm. According to an affidavit, when the officer arrived at the house in lieu of a dispatch call, Stewart fled the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 12

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KAY COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas man arrested following standoff

INDEPENDENCE, Kans. — An Independence man was involved in a standoff with Montgomery County authorities over the weekend. Kyle Harris, 44, of Independence, had Felony Aggravated Offender Registration Warrants and was uncooperative with Independence Police that arrived at his apartment to arrest him on Saturday. This prompted IPD to call in Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) to his residence, as police said Harris could be armed.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Highway Patrols Remind Drivers of Emergency and Non-Emergency Numbers

Drivers in the four states are able to receive help when traveling for holidays. Missouri State Highway Trooper Sam Carpenter says, it is good to remind the residents about star 55- an emergency line for the highway patrol. Same number works for Arkansas, but for Kansans the dial is star...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D. these individuals

MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
MONETT, MO
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery

JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
JOPLIN, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Seen on Possession of Stolen Property

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Sunday, December 11th on charges alleging possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. According to an affidavit, Bailey Cargile, when pulled overstated that she had permission to borrow. But a call by the BP officer to the owner of the vehicle deemed otherwise.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KHBS

Human remains identified in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
BELLA VISTA, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami Schools victim of threat hoax

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami School District was one of 10 Oklahoma schools that received a fake school shooter threat on Thursday. Schools in Tulsa, Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, Perry, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore all received a telephone call that there was an active shooter on the school’s campus.
MIAMI, OK

