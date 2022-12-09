Raphael Warnock eyed as early contender for 2028 presidential race following runoff win

Read full article on original website
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
msn.com
These Democrats could run in 2024 instead of Joe Biden
Slide 1 of 18: US President Joe Biden has already said he’s interested in running in 2024. Uncle Joe, however, isn’t getting any younger and the results in the midterms haven’t exactly been positive for the Democratic Party. Many are now wondering: who could run instead of Biden?
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won't subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he's not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter.
Majority of Dems rumored to be considering presidential run won't commit to backing Biden in 2024
The majority of top Democratic contenders for the 2024 presidential race are silent when asked by Fox News Digital if they would support President Biden in a second term.
Clip of Raphael Warnock Staffer Cutting Loose at Runoff Viewed 440k Times
Video went viral of celebrations following Warnock's win in the Georgia run-offs.
BBC
US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden
He's the oldest president in US history and his approval ratings have stalled in the low 40s. Is President Joe Biden ripe for a primary challenge in 2024?. Donald Trump, the man he defeated two years ago, has just announced he will run for the White House again. But both...
Washington Examiner
New poll shows DeSantis would beat Biden, while Trump would lose, again
It’s just one survey, but the latest Marquette University Law School poll not only shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, but it shows him beating President Joe Biden in the general election as well. Among 1,000 adults polled between Nov. 15...
Democrats meeting now after Biden backed push to drastically change 2024 process
The Democratic Party, at the direction of President Joe Biden, is in the final stages of making a series of changes that could have major ramifications on the 2024 presidential race.
AOL Corp
There is a growing shadow campaign to defend Joe Biden from House Republicans
WASHINGTON — As Republicans prepare to use their new House majority to probe the Biden administration and the business dealings of the president's son Hunter, Democrats are assembling a constellation of groups to respond. President Joe Biden hasn’t said if he’s running for re-election, but the groups are designed...
Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff
In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
Washington Examiner
There is no difference between Kari Lake and Stacey Abrams
Other than the party label that both candidates ran under, there is practically no difference between Arizona Republican Kari Lake and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams. Anyone who insists that there is some real difference between the two is a hopeless partisan. My colleague David Freddoso already ran through several of...
Pete Buttigieg ripped for using taxpayer-funded private jets amid calls to cut emissions: 'Walk the walk, man'
The 'Outnumbered' reacts to flight data revealing Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used taxpayer dollars for private jet travel despite previous climate change concerns.
Kamala Harris praised as 'much better, more effective politician' than she looks, 'formidable' POTUS candidate
Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson argued that Vice President Kamala Harris is a much more skilled politician than the role of Vice President allows her to show Tuesday.
John Bolton Floats 2024 Presidential Run To Keep Trump From Winning GOP Nomination
"This is serious business," he said about his former boss’ efforts to be reinstalled as president after losing the 2020 election.
White House won't comment if Biden plans to return $5.2M in campaign funds from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged with swindling investors out of $1.8 billion
The White House on Tuesday wouldn't say if President Biden will ask his aides to return $5.2 million in donations made to his presidential election campaign from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in 2020. In a dramatic series of events, the 30-year-old was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday evening...
Congressman Defends Keeping Sam Bankman-Fried Donation Following Arrest
Representative Jake Auchincloss, the vice chair of the House committee overseeing the finance industry, received $5,800 dollars from the embattled FTX founder.
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'profoundly concerned' for public safety after Biden pulls air marshals from flights
House Republicans have asked the Department of Homeland Security to explain how it will protect thousands of domestic flights this holiday travel season after pulling nearly all air marshals down to the southern border . Seven GOP lawmakers sent Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a letter on Monday requesting that...
Washington Examiner
Barrett 'identified the real issue' in LGBT weddings case: Supreme Court lawyer
The lead attorney who represented Colorado web designer Lorie Smith before the Supreme Court this week said she believed Justice Amy Coney Barrett "identified the real issue" in her client's fight to refuse working on same-sex wedding websites, which violates her sincere religious beliefs. Smith, a Littleton-based web and graphics...
White House credits Biden with Democrats beating midterm expectations
President Joe Biden should get full credit for the overperformance of his party in the midterm elections, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued on Monday.
