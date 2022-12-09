Bernadine M. Parizek, age 90, of Two Rivers, died with her family by her side on Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers. Bernadine was born on August 4, 1932, in Manitowoc, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Braun) Vogel. The family then moved to the Tisch Mills area. She graduated from Mishicot High School with the Class of 1950. Bernadine married Gerald C. Parizek on April 14, 1956, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Tisch Mills. They celebrated 50 blessed years of marriage. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2006. Bernie was employed at Evan’s Dept. Store for many years, where she was fondly remembered as the “Toy Lady”. Bernadine was an active member at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman. She spent countless hours volunteering, including assisting with religious education, singing in the Coming Home Choir, taking communion to the homebound, working in the kitchen and setting up for adoration and baptisms. She was also a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed tending her garden, following the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, and was an avid reader. She was talented at crafts, especially knitting, crocheting, tatting, and cross-stitch. Every child, grandchild, spouse and great grandchild has her personalized Christmas stocking adorning their home. And somehow, she found time to get together with dear friends for lunch and an afternoon of cards. She was rarely seen without a smile. This kind and gentle woman will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

