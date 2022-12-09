Read full article on original website
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
Green Bay Fire Displaces Three Residents, One Injured
Three Green Bay residents are without a home today following a fire on University Avenue. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the residence in the 1100 block at around 11:30 last night and was able to extinguish the blaze in around 20 minutes. One civilian was injured...
Salvation Army Battle of the Financials Begins Today in Manitowoc
Today is the day numerous financial institutions in Manitowoc battle it out to see who can raise the most money for the Manitowoc Salvation Army. Last year’s Battle of the Financials brought in nearly $8,000 and is one of the biggest days for the iconic Red Kettle Campaign locally.
Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc
Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
Introducing Manitowoc Public Library’s New Youth Services Manager-Sharon Verbeten
The following article was submitted by Sharon Verbeten, the Youth Services Manager with the Manitowoc Public Library. When I started as Youth Services Manager at Manitowoc Public Library a few weeks ago, I was already pretty familiar with the city. In addition to being a librarian, I have been a longtime freelance writer, and I’ve written many articles on local businesses including PetSkull Brewery, The Wharf, and the Dead and Breakfast (my favorite!). So I was excited to work in this vibrant city!
Green Bay Woman Accused of Driving Off at Gas Stations 25 Times
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove away from gas stations without paying as many as 25 times. 32-year-old Ashley Goulder has been charged with ten counts of Theft of Movable Property, each as a repeater. The investigation into Goulder began in August when the Oneida...
Mishicot Community Bands Together to Support Family of Local Woman Who Succumbed to Ovarian Cancer
The community of Mishicot came together over the weekend to help the family of a woman who was battling Clear Cell Carcinoma, a rare form of Ovarian cancer. The event for the family of Marcy Salm had been planned for some time at The Detour Bar and Grill, but the night before everyone was going to come to support the Salm family, Marcy succumbed to the disease.
Chilton High School Winter Concert Interrupted by Lockdown
The winter concert at Chilton High School yesterday was interrupted by a possible threat toward the school. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst said in a statement that out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department were called to investigate.
Green Bay Arson Suspect Will Stand Trial
A Green Bay teen accused of setting a fire that killed her 11-month-old nephew will stand trial. Marcelia Fonseca, who was 15 at the time of the fire in 2019 but will be tried in adult court on charges of Arson and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. The delay in court...
Manitowoc County Public Works and Finance Committees to Gather Together Today
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled to start the week in Manitowoc County. There will be a joint meeting of the Public Works and Finance Committees at 4:30 this evening at the County Office Complex. After hearing comments from the public, the group will approve the purchase of the...
Green Bay Man Charged in 5-Year-Old Girl’s Death Bound Over for Trial
The 35-year-old Green Bay man who is facing charges in connection to the death of a 5-year-old girl has been bound over for trial. That decision was reached while Jordan Leavy-Carter was in court last week Friday. Being bound over for trial means that the court has found probable cause...
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin have fallen again this week, marking a full month of declines. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel is down 14 cents from this time last week down to $2.89 per gallon on average, while Sheboygan County’s average is down 13 cents to $2.69.
Sheboygan Police Report Smaller Number of Porch Pirating Incidents, Higher Arrest Rate
With more and more people ordering things online, including Christmas gifts, a crime known as porch pirating has become more and more prevalent over the past several years. The Sheboygan Police Department reported 34 such thefts this year, compared to 31 last year, however, the arrest rate for such incidents has doubled over the past 12 months.
Governor Evers to Visit Green Bay to Discuss the State Budget
Governor Tony Evers has scheduled a visit to Green Bay to discuss the state budget. The listening session will be held in the University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s STEM Innovation Center on December 20th and will run from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Those who wish to attend are required...
Manitowoc Man Arrested for the 3rd Time in Two Weeks on Bail Jumping Charges
A Manitowoc man was arrested for the third time in two weeks on bail-jumping charges over the weekend. Officers were called to a residence in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday on a report that 51-year-old Brian Bell was “highly intoxicated”, and was driving to a liquor store.
Bernadine M. Parizek
Bernadine M. Parizek, age 90, of Two Rivers, died with her family by her side on Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers. Bernadine was born on August 4, 1932, in Manitowoc, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Braun) Vogel. The family then moved to the Tisch Mills area. She graduated from Mishicot High School with the Class of 1950. Bernadine married Gerald C. Parizek on April 14, 1956, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Tisch Mills. They celebrated 50 blessed years of marriage. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2006. Bernie was employed at Evan’s Dept. Store for many years, where she was fondly remembered as the “Toy Lady”. Bernadine was an active member at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman. She spent countless hours volunteering, including assisting with religious education, singing in the Coming Home Choir, taking communion to the homebound, working in the kitchen and setting up for adoration and baptisms. She was also a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed tending her garden, following the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, and was an avid reader. She was talented at crafts, especially knitting, crocheting, tatting, and cross-stitch. Every child, grandchild, spouse and great grandchild has her personalized Christmas stocking adorning their home. And somehow, she found time to get together with dear friends for lunch and an afternoon of cards. She was rarely seen without a smile. This kind and gentle woman will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges
Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 51- year-old Manitowoc man facing numerous Bail Jumping charges,. Brian Bell is charged with 13 bail jumping charges in all, 12 of which are felonies. Police took Bell into custody for a third time in two weeks last Friday evening, hours after...
Manitowoc Teen Facing Marijuana Charges Following a Two Vehicle Crash
A Manitowoc teen is facing drug charges after being involved in a crash Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of South 13th and Columbus Streets just before 9:00 a.m. to investigate the two-vehicle crash. Witnesses reported that a male subject exited one of the vehicles and hid behind...
Beyer Convicted in Childs’ Deaths, Sentenced to Life in Prison
The judge and jury did not waste any time in the Outagamie County Courthouse yesterday afternoon. Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before finding Mathew Beyer guilty of killing his children in 2020, and less than an hour after the verdict was read, the judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Teen Involved in an Automobile Accident Last Week
A 16-year-old Manitowoc teen is free on a $2000 recognizance bond on drug charges following a two-vehicle accident last Friday morning. Court records show that Aviyn R. Walters is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver and Felony Bail Jumping and is being charged as an adult. Police...
