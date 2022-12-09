ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
Biden's supposed compassion toward immigrants is backfiring

The Biden administration recently awarded a $172 million grant to the Vera Institute of Justice, an activist group backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The taxpayer funding will be used to provide lawyers to young illegal immigrants seeking to evade deportation. Administration officials and liberal activists view this legal aid...
TheConversationAU

Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’

The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Diversity in Clinical Trials Research with Carmen Villar

Diversity in Clinical Trials Research with Carmen Villar. The power of NMF is its ability to empower and uplift the next generation of healthcare leaders. Listen to how Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation at Merck & Co is #reimagininghealthcar by elevating the intersection of social and business impact while striving to create sustainable health systems to support improved health and well-being globally.
Biden's gay marriage win may lead Democrats to retool Supreme Court attacks

President Joe Biden signing a bill into law that Democrats say safeguards gay and interracial marriages from the Supreme Court has been welcomed by its supporters. But the Respect for Marriage Act addresses an issue at the center of the political attacks Democrats aimed at the Supreme Court and Republicans before last month's midterm elections, undermining their ability to use the same strategy during the 2024 cycle.
Warren introduces bipartisan bill described as biggest threat yet to crypto

A bipartisan pair of lawmakers have introduced legislation to counter crypto money-laundering practices following scrutiny of the crypto exchange FTX over its illicit handling of investor funds. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced a bill on Wednesday that would extend anti-laundering legislation to crypto entities and impose...
Trump slaps Pulitzer board with defamation lawsuit over 'Russiagate' honors

Former President Donald Trump slapped a defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize board Tuesday for awarding the Washington Post and New York Times in 2018 for their coverage of the Russia investigation. Excoriating the two newspapers for championing the "now-debunked theory" of so-called collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign, the...
The Sinema-Tillis immigration farce

There are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes, and naive Republicans trying to trade an immigration amnesty for false promises of future border security. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) continued this time-honored tradition last week when congressional aides circulated a plan that would give citizenship to approximately 2 million illegal immigrants in exchange for what proponents of the deal have the audacity to call “border security.”
MedicalXpress

Text-analysis study finds incoherent use of ethnoracial categories in biomedical literature on COVID-19

Researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań (Poland) and the Interdisciplinary Centre for Ethics of Jagiellonian University in Kraków (Poland) have analyzed the full texts of 119 articles from the Lit COVID database published in 2020 and 2021 to reconstruct the theoretical background assumptions about ethnoracial categories that researchers implicitly assume in their studies. Their results were recently published in Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy.
MedicalXpress

Federated machine learning enables the largest brain tumor study to-date, without sharing patient data

Researchers at Penn Medicine and Intel Corporation led the largest-to-date global machine learning effort to securely aggregate knowledge from brain scans of 6,314 glioblastoma (GBM) patients at 71 sites around the globe and develop a model that can enhance identification and prediction of boundaries in three tumor sub-compartments, without compromising patient privacy. Their findings were published today in Nature Communications.
techaiapp.com

All the possibilities of the cleanroom | MIT News

Jorg Scholvin ’00, MEng ’01, PhD ’06 first set foot in a cleanroom midway through his undergraduate studies. It was the late 1990s and, as a computer science major, he’d registered for a fabrication class for a firsthand look at how a computer is assembled. “It’s amazing to see how it’s built,” he realized, “and to build it myself.” By the end of the semester, Scholvin had shifted his focus toward electrical engineering and went on to spend several years at MIT developing his fabrication skills.
Daily on Energy: Fusion energy CEO discusses endgame for nuclear

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. PERSPECTIVE ON NUCLEAR FUSION: Nuclear fusion is the subject of intense interest this week with demonstration,...
mmm-online.com

ChatGPT weighs in on 2023 predictions, rare disease campaigns, agency M&A and more

Artificial intelligence has always attracted significant media attention and speculation about its potential, but over the past week, that interest reached another level. ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot system, was released on OpenAI.com. It quickly achieved viral Internet fame for its quick — and sporadically insightful — responses to intricate prompts and questions.

