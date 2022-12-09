Read full article on original website
Musk’s Neuralink faces federal inquiry after killing 1,500 animals in testing
Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations. Neuralink Corp is...
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
Musk says brain chip to begin human trials soon – and plans to get one himself
Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expects a brain chip developed by his health tech company to begin human trials in the next six months. During a presentation by Musk’s company Neuralink, Musk gave updates on the company’s wireless brain chip. In addition to forecasting clinical trials, Musk said he plans to get one of the chips himself.
Washington Examiner
Biden's supposed compassion toward immigrants is backfiring
The Biden administration recently awarded a $172 million grant to the Vera Institute of Justice, an activist group backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The taxpayer funding will be used to provide lawyers to young illegal immigrants seeking to evade deportation. Administration officials and liberal activists view this legal aid...
UCSD professor was punished for working with Chinese scientists. Is it an ethics breach or discrimination?
Xiang-Dong Fu says he was forced to resign after UC San Diego investigated his ties to Chinese researchers, part of a controversial initiative that some say unfairly scrutinized Chinese professors at American universities.
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diversity in Clinical Trials Research with Carmen Villar
Diversity in Clinical Trials Research with Carmen Villar. The power of NMF is its ability to empower and uplift the next generation of healthcare leaders. Listen to how Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation at Merck & Co is #reimagininghealthcar by elevating the intersection of social and business impact while striving to create sustainable health systems to support improved health and well-being globally.
Washington Examiner
Biden's gay marriage win may lead Democrats to retool Supreme Court attacks
President Joe Biden signing a bill into law that Democrats say safeguards gay and interracial marriages from the Supreme Court has been welcomed by its supporters. But the Respect for Marriage Act addresses an issue at the center of the political attacks Democrats aimed at the Supreme Court and Republicans before last month's midterm elections, undermining their ability to use the same strategy during the 2024 cycle.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court agrees to take up second challenge against Biden's student debt relief
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up a second challenge to the Biden administration 's bid to forgive millions of student borrowers' debt after it agreed earlier this month to hear arguments over a separate case early next year. The decision to take up the case, U.S. Department...
Washington Examiner
Warren introduces bipartisan bill described as biggest threat yet to crypto
A bipartisan pair of lawmakers have introduced legislation to counter crypto money-laundering practices following scrutiny of the crypto exchange FTX over its illicit handling of investor funds. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced a bill on Wednesday that would extend anti-laundering legislation to crypto entities and impose...
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Manchin’s warning to Yellen over electric vehicles — a closer look
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. MANCHIN’S PREEMPTIVE STRIKE ON EFFORT TO EASE EV SOURCING RULES: Sen. Joe Manchin is discouraging Treasury...
Washington Examiner
Trump slaps Pulitzer board with defamation lawsuit over 'Russiagate' honors
Former President Donald Trump slapped a defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize board Tuesday for awarding the Washington Post and New York Times in 2018 for their coverage of the Russia investigation. Excoriating the two newspapers for championing the "now-debunked theory" of so-called collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign, the...
Washington Examiner
'Red, white, and blue issue': Expert says GOP taking a seat at climate solutions table
While it may surprise some that Republicans are acknowledging that the climate is changing, one energy expert says it’s important that they have a seat at the negotiating table. Heather Reams, president of the nonprofit organization Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, told the Washington Examiner that fighting climate change...
Washington Examiner
US to send Patriot missile batteries to shield Ukraine’s infrastructure from Russia’s unrelenting missiles attacks
PATRIOTS INTO THE FRAY: The Ukrainian military has become quite proficient in operating air defenses provided by the West, but it says it needs more advanced systems to plug the holes in its missile shield. This morning, for example, a wave of Iranian-made drones appeared in the skies over the...
Washington Examiner
The Sinema-Tillis immigration farce
There are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes, and naive Republicans trying to trade an immigration amnesty for false promises of future border security. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) continued this time-honored tradition last week when congressional aides circulated a plan that would give citizenship to approximately 2 million illegal immigrants in exchange for what proponents of the deal have the audacity to call “border security.”
MedicalXpress
Text-analysis study finds incoherent use of ethnoracial categories in biomedical literature on COVID-19
Researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań (Poland) and the Interdisciplinary Centre for Ethics of Jagiellonian University in Kraków (Poland) have analyzed the full texts of 119 articles from the Lit COVID database published in 2020 and 2021 to reconstruct the theoretical background assumptions about ethnoracial categories that researchers implicitly assume in their studies. Their results were recently published in Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy.
MedicalXpress
Federated machine learning enables the largest brain tumor study to-date, without sharing patient data
Researchers at Penn Medicine and Intel Corporation led the largest-to-date global machine learning effort to securely aggregate knowledge from brain scans of 6,314 glioblastoma (GBM) patients at 71 sites around the globe and develop a model that can enhance identification and prediction of boundaries in three tumor sub-compartments, without compromising patient privacy. Their findings were published today in Nature Communications.
techaiapp.com
All the possibilities of the cleanroom | MIT News
Jorg Scholvin ’00, MEng ’01, PhD ’06 first set foot in a cleanroom midway through his undergraduate studies. It was the late 1990s and, as a computer science major, he’d registered for a fabrication class for a firsthand look at how a computer is assembled. “It’s amazing to see how it’s built,” he realized, “and to build it myself.” By the end of the semester, Scholvin had shifted his focus toward electrical engineering and went on to spend several years at MIT developing his fabrication skills.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Fusion energy CEO discusses endgame for nuclear
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. PERSPECTIVE ON NUCLEAR FUSION: Nuclear fusion is the subject of intense interest this week with demonstration,...
mmm-online.com
ChatGPT weighs in on 2023 predictions, rare disease campaigns, agency M&A and more
Artificial intelligence has always attracted significant media attention and speculation about its potential, but over the past week, that interest reached another level. ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot system, was released on OpenAI.com. It quickly achieved viral Internet fame for its quick — and sporadically insightful — responses to intricate prompts and questions.
