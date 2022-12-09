Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Jack Cagle departs as Precinct 4 Commissioner for Harris County
How will Harris County taxpayers be affected by changes in Commissioners Court?. Former Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, a major voice in Harris County government for more than a decade is moving on. This after losing a tight race for re-election. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with Cagle, who took part in his final meeting of the commissioner’s court.
fox26houston.com
Illegal dumping in Houston neighborhood causing health concerns for residents
HOUSTON - A community in South Houston is asking city leaders for help cleaning up trash that continues to pile up along Webercrest Road. "We drive through other neighborhoods," said Pastor A L Hickman from New Commandment Christian Fellowship Church. "We shop other places. We visit other places. We don’t see the mess we see over here. We’re just asking for parity. Help us."
Brazoria County resident complains of swarming mosquitoes, so when will it end?
Experts share ways to make your yard as inhabitable as possible to those pesky mosquitoes.
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
fox26houston.com
Houston house fire on Plumbrook Drive leaves 4 in hospital
HOUSTON - Four people, including two teenagers, were taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire in southwest Houston, officials say. The fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 11400 block of Plumbrook Drive near Leawood Blvd. The fire department says neighbors reported that...
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"
"I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally. I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime." Texas Gov. Abbott.
KSAT 12
Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says
HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
WFAA
You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of dollars that belong to Texans who haven't come forward to collect it. The money comes from things like abandoned bank accounts, overpayments on medical and utility bills, and refunds or rebates belonging to customers.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area teacher accused of 'improper conduct' with a student
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway at Cypress Woods High School involving a teacher and alleged improper conduct with a student. "It’s very upsetting," said Denise Ingram. "My grandchild [goes] there. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked. This is a great school. We don’t hardly have any trouble."
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
7-year-old tells only ABC13 about surviving church bus crash in east Harris County
A child who survived a graphic bus crash tells only ABC13 about her recovery after her arm was stuck through the window as she watched her bleeding sister get pulled away.
Caught on camera: Robbers terrorize employees, diners at Houston sushi restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are working to track down two suspects who were caught on camera robbing employees and diners at a popular Japanese restaurant on Washington Avenue. This happened in the middle of the day Sunday at The Blue Fish. "It's very shocking. We didn't expect this to...
fox26houston.com
Small church bus crashes, flips over with at least 25 people onboard
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a small church bus crash with about 25 people on board including children in east Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said via Twitter that deputies were called to an apartment complex at Hwy 90 Uvalde. Initial...
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?
Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure.
What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria
It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home
When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
WAFB.com
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Comments / 1