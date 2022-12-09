ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Could the Best Actor lineup be filled out by Toms?

By Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLlYr_0jdLje2L00

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing , a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “ The Whale ” hits theaters, we reexamine Best Actor.

Christopher Rosen : Hello, Joyce! We’re back at it again with our fingers ready to type about what seems like one of the most competitive acting categories of the year, even if Film Twitter doesn’t want to admit that’s the case. I’m typing, of course, about Best Actor, where Brendan Fraser has been the online pick of choice for months thanks to his performance in “The Whale.” But while Fraser has some compelling narrative juice as both a comeback performer and former beloved star of ’90s comfort food movies, neither one of us are convinced he’ll be the last man standing here. But maybe that’s putting the cart before the horse. This is one of my favorite categories to predict because there are seemingly three obvious locks – Fraser, New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review winner Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Austin Butler for “Elvis” — and then a whole lot of dart throws. I’ve got Bill Nighy for “Living” and Mr. Tom Cruise for “ Top Gun: Maverick ” rounding out my five. But I’m not really convinced either will make the cut and I’ve toyed in recent days with putting in Tom Hanks for “ A Man Called Otto ,” Gabriel LaBelle for “The Fabelmans,” Paul Mescal for “Aftersun,” and even W*ll Smith for “Emancipation” (I know). But maybe that’s the reason I keep it locked in on Nighy and Cruise: there aren’t really a lot of options that feel any stronger than those two men, and each of those nominations — while deserved — also feel like lifetime achievement honors to boot. If I had to pick an alternate now, it would be Hanks. “A Man Called Otto” — an American adaptation of “A Man Called Ove,” the best-selling Swedish novel that was turned into an Oscar-nominated feature — is down-the-middle Oscar stuff, and if this were 10 years ago, I’d probably have it in my Best Picture lineup. Hanks is great, kind of doing a grumpy Clint Eastwood bit but with the Hanks heart of gold and the comic timing of his ‘90s run. The academy has often ignored iconic latter-day Hanks performances — I’m still waiting for his nominations for “Captain Phillips” and “Bridge of Spies” — but in a fluid year without many options, what if he gets in? Joyce, talk me out of this and then tell us what to make of the top three candidates — is Fraser the George king of the jungle?

joyceeng : Remember when Hanks was in play for double noms for “Captain Phillips” and “Saving Mr. Banks” and was doubly snubbed? That might happen again, except he’s not widely expected (yet) to get in for either “A Man Called Otto” or “Elvis,” though you and I both have him getting shortlisted for the latter elsewhere. It’s also funny that he couldn’t even win at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, aka the Aussie Oscars, when “Elvis” swept . Anyway, I have the same Best Actor five as you do. Nighy isn’t safe like the top three, but with a dearth of options, he should be OK. He’s also got Hugh Jackman , his direct Sony Pictures Classics competition, stumping for him now. Is this a backwards way of campaigning for “The Son”? Imagine telling someone 11 months ago that people will be seriously predicting Tom Cruise for a Best Actor nomination for “Top Gun: Maverick.” But here we are. I have him in because he, on paper, has the fewest shortcomings of the fringe contenders. Hanks has the better Oscar résumé, but he’s had so much trouble scoring nominations this century that I can’t be confident in him as a filler nominee for a late movie. As for Cruise’s “Mummy” predecessor, we discussed Fraser’s standing the other day. So far he has not been “performing” like a runaway sweeper: Volpi Cup loss to Farrell, Gotham loss to Danielle Deadwyler , Independent Spirit Award snub. And while he was not expected to win NYFCC, an NBR win was on the table, considering that group’s tastes, but it went with Farrell as well. Fraser can definitely turn things around with the televised awards (of course, he’s not attending the Golden Globes, so there will be no speech if he wins). But this category is also the most connected to Best Picture, and with the polarizing reception to “The Whale” — in theaters now! — that might hold him back in the end. Then again, the industry could just bawl their eyes out over “The Whale” like they did “CODA,” so who knows. You basically talked to everyone from “The Whale” this week, so I am shocked that you have not moved it into more categories. Where is Chris and what have you done to him?

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe film nominations predictions, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ makes a splash

Christopher Rosen : Lol, Joyce, this is the new me! But actually I have Fraser and Hong Chau in and you know I want to predict Queen Sadie Sink too. But I agree that the movie itself might be the biggest hurdle to a Fraseraissance. That is why I’ve ultimately stuck with Butler. You know what movie people love? “Elvis.” I think it could be an eight- or nine-time nominee this year, so much so that if Baz Luhrmann landed among the Best Director nominees, I wouldn’t be shocked. (Is “Elvis” this year’s “Joker”?) So in the end, Butler feels like the choice — especially because recent Oscar history shows the value the academy places on real-life transformations. Butler is also ~ doing the work ~ and while he’s not at the Eddie Redmayne level of campaigning yet, the season is still young. I know you have Butler in first too, but my gut tells me you want to see Farrell pull off the win. Can you imagine a scenario where he does?

joyceeng : You know Farrell is my personal favorite — I still can’t get that one line reading (you know the one) out of my head and I cannot wait to repeatedly watch the scene when “Banshees” hits HBO Max on Tuesday — but I also don’t like to hopedict my faves, especially when there’s not a ton of data yet. Right now, between Farrell and Butler, I’d give the edge to the latter, but Farrell can take the Olivia Colman route of Volpi Cup, comedy Globe and BAFTA to Oscar gold. But if Butler makes it in at BAFTA (he doesn’t exactly serve “jury pick”), I would not be surprised if he won that too since the Brits are bigger Baz fans than the academy is (#neverforget when he won Best Director for the iconic “Romeo + Juliet,” beating King of the World James Cameron ). Circling back to Cruise, here’s a thought I was recently discussing with someone: what if he’s actually in fourth?

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Who will round out the Best Actress final 5?

Christopher Rosen : I am not going to argue with that. We’ve all seemingly had Nighy in there because he’s a beloved actor making what is maybe a final run at academy glory in a movie released by Oscar factory Sony Pictures Classics. But despite my love and tears, “Living” hasn’t exactly caught fire — like “Otto,” it’s easy to imagine it would’ve landed five or six nominations plus Best Picture were this the ’90s. It’s possible Nighy would be the film’s lone nominee — which probably places him in the Mescal or Jeremy Pope range of long shot despite appearances otherwise. So basically what I’m saying is that if/when I pivot to Hanks, it’ll be Maverick who stays in flight and not Nighy. But I’ll leave you with the last word here: Nighy or Cruise?

joyceeng : I gotta say that, at this second, I would pick Cruise. “Living” is indeed very quiet right now and, yes, we’re all just assuming SPC will work its behind-the-scenes ninja magic on voters like it usually does. I guess utilizing Jackman is part of that? This is truly one of the weirdest Best Actor races, so until Globe nominations on Monday, I’ll remain in my Nighy-Cruise holding pattern.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees by Jan. 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0jdLje2L00

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Bryce Leatherwood is a classic country artist in the Blake Shelton wheelhouse

They say “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” and most of the time that’s how Blake Shelton approaches the building of his team on “The Voice.” Blake’s bread and butter is country music and he brings its fans to the show’s audience in troves every season. Country artists have found significant success on “The Voice” because of Blake, so when he enters the season 22 finale on Monday and Tuesday with classic country vocalist Bryce Leatherwood in his arsenal, Blake will be operating firmly within his wheelhouse. SEE Who deserves to win ‘The Voice’ season 22? Let your voice be...
GoldDerby

Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ joins the $400 million club as it spends its last week at #1

James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is hitting theaters in just one short week, giving Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” very little time to achieve some of the milestones of the original “Black Panther” back in 2018. Even so, with Friday’s box office it hit the $400 million benchmark that has been crossed by only two other movies in 2022 (“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), despite any potential hurdles posed by the COVID pandemic.  The original “Black Panther” was able to hit the $400 million mark after just 10 days, but it also...
GoldDerby

10 most surprising Golden Globes nominations: Brendan Fraser, Hilary Swank …

One of the biggest surprises of the 80th annual Golden Globes nominee announcement bright and early on Monday morning was the inclusion of Brendan Fraser, star of “The Whale” and a heavy favorite to snare an Oscar nomination, if not a win, as well. He had already announced that he wouldn’t attend the ceremony even if nominated due to his history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and an allegation made in 2018 that he was groped at the 2003 Globes by then-HFPA President Philip Berk. Yet Fraser received a nom, anyway, perhaps because it would have been a monumentally...
Looper

Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies

Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy