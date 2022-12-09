Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Shops With Homemade Ribbon Candy and Candy Canes
Candy Canes and Ribbon Candy. Hey, it must be Christmas!. Christmas time brings on wonderful "food triggers" from our youth. Mom's Christmas ham cooking in the oven. A warm mug of egg nog. The smell of freshly made gingerbread cookies and so much more. As far as Christmas candies go, there are dozens of "sweet memories" to conjure up.
4 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Snowmobiling
The first flakes of snow have fallen across most of New York State, so what does that mean? It means grab your snowsuits, your gloves, and your helmet, we are going riding! Have you ever been on a snowmobile? If operated correctly, they can be safe and a great deal of fun.
This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights
During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
Over 50 Food Trucks From Across New York State Will Compete In Syracuse
Looking for amazing food on wheels? Well, save the date for the Syracuse Food Truck Battle 2023. The Food Truck Battle is the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. The event is back and rolling into The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 11PM - 10PM.
13 Christmas Decorations That Prove You’re From Upstate New York
Angels and stars are the traditional tree toppers. If you want to put a little personality into your holidays, there are a number of things you can use to show your love for Christmas and Upstate New York. Sports lovers have plenty of options. From the Bills, Jets, and Giants...
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
$63 Million More in Home Heating Help Available in New York This Winter
No matter how you heat your home, more help is available for New Yorkers struggling to pay the bills this winter. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps cover the cost of keeping you warm during a New York winter. And now there's even more federal money available. Governor Kathy...
YES, I KNOW IT’S SNOWING
My eyes work fine, thank you. I can see outside. If you've read my posts before, it's no secret that I often draw lots of inspiration from my favorite internet cesspool, Reddit. But I also scour Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and all other manner of internet rabbit holes to find what to write about. But this weekend, they were all plagued with the same issue.
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday
It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitted. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6PM - 8PM.
Significant Storm Bringing Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain (Oh, My), to CNY
Gas up the snow plows. Grab the shovels. Another winter storm is on its way with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 through 1 PM Friday, December 16 for what's being called a 'significant storm.'
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
Warm Up At These 11 Fun Hot Chocolate Cafes in Upstate New York
Snow boots? Check. Hat and gloves? Check? Mug of hot chocolate? Check!. Winter in Upstate New York means snowy mornings shoveling and chill evenings spent warming up from a day in the snow. Because of this, hot chocolate and hot cocoa move to the top of the list of the #1 most beloved beverage. To cradle a mug of it in your cold hands after skiing, sledding, snowboarding, or just a day full of shoveling snow, well, it is just what the doctor called for. It's the perfect warm drink, beloved by children and adults alike.
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
New Yorkers Warned To Watch for Christmas Puppy Scams
It’s an awful thing to think about, but the reality is that there are some pretty heartless people in the world looking to cause hurt and their tool of choice is puppies. In 2022, to date, there have been over 1,400 scams reported to the Better Business Bureau regarding puppy scams.
Family Decorates Most Upstate New York Christmas Tree to Honor Late Son
How you decorate your Christmas tree says a lot about you. Some use traditional ornaments and lights with a star on top. Others get creative with handmade trinkets. But there's one family who honored their late son with the most Upstate New York tree topper. Rick Manning, Jr. of Mechanicville,...
Pick The Best Tree at These Upstate New York Christmas Tree Farms
Time to gather the family up in the old station wagon and head out to the tree farm to cut your own Christmas tree this year. Hey, wait a minute. What ever happened to station wagons?. There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms across the state, and Upstate has...
Hunter Kills Black Bear Illegally on Wildlife Refuge in New York
A hunter is accused of shooting what may have been the first black bear on a wildlife refuge in New York with a compound bow. A spotlight detail in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge on November 18 turned up a bear shot earlier the same day. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Federal Wildlife officers conducted an investigation to find out who was responsible.
Next Storm May Finally Bring Several Inches of Snow to Green Parts of CNY
We're more than a week into December and parts of Central New York are still green. But Mother Nature may finally bring some snow this weekend. Western and Northern New York have plenty of the white stuff after getting dumped on last month in a record snowstorm. Parts of Buffalo had to shovel out from under more than 6 feet. Northern Oneida County even saw more than a foot in certain places in mid-November.
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
