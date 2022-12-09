It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitted. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6PM - 8PM.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO