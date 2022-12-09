ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes

El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
franchising.com

Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory

December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire

EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Looking For Weird, Local Christmas Gifts? Try These El Paso Shops

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. So far in my mini - series of articles on how to support local businesses while you do your Christmas shopping, we've covered cowboy boots along with musical instruments, supplies and accessories as well as gift certificates for locally owned restaurants.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Bubba’s 33 Announces Opening Date for East El Paso Location

El Paso’s first Bubba’s 33 will officially open for business on December 12. The restaurant, known for its large portions of scratch-made food and its involvement in the community, is located at 11925 Gateway West at the Las Palmas Marketplace in the spot Furr’s Family Buffet used to occupy.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The Salvation Army in El Paso is in need of frozen turkeys for Christmas dinners

EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are in full swing, with Christmas only a few weeks away. Two-thirds of adults are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner, that's according to a survey by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army provides new toys and gifts. They also provide a food box with a turkey for Christmas dinner. Those turkeys can be donated and dropped off at the Salvation Army.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend in store but changes on the way

EL PASO, Texas- It's shaping up to be a nice weekend for Borderland residents. Monday though will bring in much change. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week with more light showers throughout. The winds look to get up to around...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy