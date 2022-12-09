Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am ReportingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes
El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Downtown El Paso ice cream shop, Howdy’s, offers people with disabilities the opportunity to show off their abilities
El Paso, Texas-- A new ice cream shop in Downtown El Paso is hoping to create more jobs for people with intellectual and developmental differences using the power of smiles and delicious ice cream!. Howdy’s Homemade Ice Cream stands on the corner of Oregon and Missouri Ave. in Downtown El...
Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
Ascarate Park Is Now Home To El Paso’s First Pickleball Court
Are you a fan of Pickleball? Not sure what that is? Don’t worry, I didn’t know what that was either until I started seeing friends post about it and I did my research. Pickleball does NOT have anything to do with pickles. Sad. BUT it is a sport that looks pretty fun.
franchising.com
Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory
December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
KVIA
Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire
EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
texasstandard.org
Latina country singer Valerie Ponzio draws inspiration from her hometown of El Paso
Hispanic artists have been making their mark on country music since the 1970s, when South Texas natives Freddy Fender and Johnny Rodriguez first topped Billboard’s country charts. Despite their success, many have faced marginalization on the path to stardom. But things may be changing — just ask Valerie Ponzio....
KVIA
El Paso police: 4 migrants robbed, another group of migrants help officers nab suspects
EL PASO, Texas -- A group of migrants who witnessed four migrants being robbed helped locate the suspects and surrounded them until police could arrive to place the suspects under arrest. It happened Sunday at the Greyhound Bus station. El Paso police say four migrants were waiting for their bus...
Looking For Weird, Local Christmas Gifts? Try These El Paso Shops
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. So far in my mini - series of articles on how to support local businesses while you do your Christmas shopping, we've covered cowboy boots along with musical instruments, supplies and accessories as well as gift certificates for locally owned restaurants.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Opening Date for East El Paso Location
El Paso’s first Bubba’s 33 will officially open for business on December 12. The restaurant, known for its large portions of scratch-made food and its involvement in the community, is located at 11925 Gateway West at the Las Palmas Marketplace in the spot Furr’s Family Buffet used to occupy.
KVIA
El Paso police believe other cars may have struck pedestrian in deadly I-10 collision
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was killed Saturday while crossing I-10 east on foot near the Dallas exit. El Paso police say at least three cars struck the still unidentified pedestrian who was crossing the freeway from north to south. Police say the individual made it to the number...
Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
KVIA
The Salvation Army in El Paso is in need of frozen turkeys for Christmas dinners
EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are in full swing, with Christmas only a few weeks away. Two-thirds of adults are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner, that's according to a survey by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army provides new toys and gifts. They also provide a food box with a turkey for Christmas dinner. Those turkeys can be donated and dropped off at the Salvation Army.
El Paso Ranks #2 In Real Estate Markets Set To Dominate In 2023
El Paso finds itself atop a national list -- and it's not for something bad. Well, I guess it depends on which perspective you're looking at it from. The website realtor.com just released its list titled: "The 10 Real Estate Markets That Will Dominate in 2023." And how about this:...
KVIA
Nice weekend in store but changes on the way
EL PASO, Texas- It's shaping up to be a nice weekend for Borderland residents. Monday though will bring in much change. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week with more light showers throughout. The winds look to get up to around...
El Paso Named the Best City to Live in If You Have Seasonal Depression
The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting a little chillier, it's the perfect time for...seasonal depression!. Seasonal depression, or, Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, occurs in climates where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. Symptoms include fatigue, depression, hopelessness, and social withdrawal.
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
Whoopee! This Town Is Home To The LARGEST Antique Mall In Texas!
The shopping season is here for the Holiday Season! And, many times you need to go to different, unique places to find that one-of-a-kind gift! This may be the shopping place for you in Texas! If you are into ANTIQUES and UNIQUE items then head on over to West Texas!
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0