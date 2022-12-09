Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment
Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio
Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
Brady Drogosh re-affirms commitment to Cincinnati after OV
Cincinnati received big news on Monday as quarterback Brady Drogosh re-affirmed his commitment to the Bearcats. He is one of the centerpieces of the 2023 recruiting class, one which has been in flux since former head coach Luke Fickell left and Scott Satterfield took over. Other programs like Pitt and Tulane took the opportunity to get back in the race with Drogosh but he is all Bearcat.
linknky.com
Newport finishes with a flurry to turn back Lloyd
Some hype surrounded the 9th Region showdown between Newport and Lloyd Memorial in. Juggernauts’ 6-foot-8 sophomore EJ Walker had suitors from the University of Cincinnati, Dayton and Purdue in attendance. His teammate, 6-foot-3 senior Jeremiah Israel, has already signed with NKU. On the other side, Newport boasted a pair...
linknky.com
Dixie Heights pulls away from Simon Kenton for rivalry win
The Dixie Heights Colonels and Simon Kenton Pioneers girls basketball teams have not been in the same region since 2005 when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association sent Simon Kenton to the 8th Region as part of the massive statewide redistricting trying to eliminate three-team districts. But that has not...
linknky.com
Covington Catholic’s second half explosion too much for Holy Cross
Tuesday night in Park Hills is what high level Kentucky high school basketball is all about. Crowd packed to the ceiling, two rowdy student sections, the buzz, popcorn popping and atmosphere that many that take the court may not get to experience in their lifetime. Covington Catholic and Holy Cross...
Former Flyer named UD’s new head football coach
Andrews, 47, was a three-year letter-winner at defensive back for the university and during his four years, the Flyers were a combined 37-5 including the undefeated 1996 season.
linknky.com
Highlands high-octane offense continues in defeating Campbell Co.
Highlands has been a fine-tuned machine on offense all season long, and the Bluebirds offensive success continued Tuesday night in a 101-85 home win over the Campbell County Camels. The thing that was particularly impressive tonight for the Bluebirds was their ability to share the ball and get multiple guys...
linknky.com
Monday NKY HS hoops roundup: Walton-Verona wins wild one over Scott in OT
Walton-Verona 107, Scott 104 (OT) The 211 combined points between the two tied for the 24th highest scoring game in KHSAA history on Monday night in Walton. Final numbers in this one: 143 field goal attempts, 45 three-point attempts and 76 free throw attempts. The Bearcats (6-1) had five players...
linknky.com
NKU will not oversee Northern Kentucky charter schools
A charter school pilot is coming to Northern Kentucky, but the region’s largest university will not be its authorizer. Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents declined to take action Tuesday to be the authorizer — the institution that can approve, deny, and oversee a charter school — ending months of speculation about a project for which they initially didn’t know they were even involved.
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
linknky.com
SPONSORED: TANK celebrates 50 years serving our Northern Kentucky community
This article is written and provided by TANK. The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) celebrated a milestone birthday in November marking 50 years transporting Northern Kentuckians to work, school, shopping and events. Earlier in the year, the company took some time to have a little fun and to take...
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4, The Simon Kenton Lady Pioneers basketball team
The LINK nky Team of the Week is the Simon Kenton High School Lady Pioneers basketball team. Simon Kenton started the 2022-23 season off 2-0 with wins over Owen County (69-47) and an impressive win over Ryle (67-52). Simon Kenton did it with balanced scoring as four players averaged in...
linknky.com
With NKU out, what happens next for Northern Kentucky’s charter school?
Outside Student Union Room 107A at Northern Kentucky University on Tuesday, public educators from around the region spoke animatedly in groups after NKU’s Board of Regents declined to vote on whether it would become an authorizer for the region’s impending charter school. Authorizers are the institutions that can...
linknky.com
Wrecks causing backups on NB 71/75 heading into Ohio
Two different wrecks are causing backups on 71/75 northbound this morning, causing backups from the Brent Spence all to way back to I-275. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting other wrecks dotting I-71/75 near Fort Wright and Fort Mitchell, and one more just north of I-275. The first wreck is...
Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
Fox 19
Cincinnati native and WNBA star gives ‘hope & joy’ after hosting toy drive
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Athletic League teamed up with WNBA player Kelsey Mitchell to help those in need and bring smiles to children’s faces. Mitchell’s organization, Kelzhoop Foundation, collected toys at the Woodlawn Recreation Center on Sunday for its second annual toy drive. “What we decided...
linknky.com
Explainer: What does a charter school authorizer do?
On Tuesday, Northern Kentucky University will decide whether or not to become an authorizer for the charter school pilot scheduled to come to Northern Kentucky in 2024. House Bill 9, which passed in this year’s legislative session that established the Kentucky Charter School Pilot Program, listed NKU as the authorizer for the Northern Kentucky. It also gave the NKU Board of Regents the option to pass on the responsibility.
linknky.com
NKU rolls back merit scholarships for international students
Written by Mildred Nguyen, reporter at The Northerner. Duong Nguyen’s family was planning for years for his younger brother, a high school senior, to apply to Northern Kentucky University. His brother had been studying for the IELTS and SAT exams when they received the news that NKU would no longer be offering merit-based scholarships for new international students.
Teresa Theetge officially announced as Cincinnati's newest police chief
Theetge's selection was previously confirmed by Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils and other sources close to the department.
Comments / 0