Florence, KY

saturdaytradition.com

Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment

Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio

Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Brady Drogosh re-affirms commitment to Cincinnati after OV

Cincinnati received big news on Monday as quarterback Brady Drogosh re-affirmed his commitment to the Bearcats. He is one of the centerpieces of the 2023 recruiting class, one which has been in flux since former head coach Luke Fickell left and Scott Satterfield took over. Other programs like Pitt and Tulane took the opportunity to get back in the race with Drogosh but he is all Bearcat.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Newport finishes with a flurry to turn back Lloyd

Some hype surrounded the 9th Region showdown between Newport and Lloyd Memorial in. Juggernauts’ 6-foot-8 sophomore EJ Walker had suitors from the University of Cincinnati, Dayton and Purdue in attendance. His teammate, 6-foot-3 senior Jeremiah Israel, has already signed with NKU. On the other side, Newport boasted a pair...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Dixie Heights pulls away from Simon Kenton for rivalry win

The Dixie Heights Colonels and Simon Kenton Pioneers girls basketball teams have not been in the same region since 2005 when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association sent Simon Kenton to the 8th Region as part of the massive statewide redistricting trying to eliminate three-team districts. But that has not...
EDGEWOOD, KY
linknky.com

Covington Catholic’s second half explosion too much for Holy Cross

Tuesday night in Park Hills is what high level Kentucky high school basketball is all about. Crowd packed to the ceiling, two rowdy student sections, the buzz, popcorn popping and atmosphere that many that take the court may not get to experience in their lifetime. Covington Catholic and Holy Cross...
PARK HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Highlands high-octane offense continues in defeating Campbell Co.

Highlands has been a fine-tuned machine on offense all season long, and the Bluebirds offensive success continued Tuesday night in a 101-85 home win over the Campbell County Camels. The thing that was particularly impressive tonight for the Bluebirds was their ability to share the ball and get multiple guys...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Monday NKY HS hoops roundup: Walton-Verona wins wild one over Scott in OT

Walton-Verona 107, Scott 104 (OT) The 211 combined points between the two tied for the 24th highest scoring game in KHSAA history on Monday night in Walton. Final numbers in this one: 143 field goal attempts, 45 three-point attempts and 76 free throw attempts. The Bearcats (6-1) had five players...
WALTON, KY
linknky.com

NKU will not oversee Northern Kentucky charter schools

A charter school pilot is coming to Northern Kentucky, but the region’s largest university will not be its authorizer. Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents declined to take action Tuesday to be the authorizer — the institution that can approve, deny, and oversee a charter school — ending months of speculation about a project for which they initially didn’t know they were even involved.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Covington teacher takes Miss America stage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Wrecks causing backups on NB 71/75 heading into Ohio

Two different wrecks are causing backups on 71/75 northbound this morning, causing backups from the Brent Spence all to way back to I-275. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting other wrecks dotting I-71/75 near Fort Wright and Fort Mitchell, and one more just north of I-275. The first wreck is...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WTHR

Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match

VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Explainer: What does a charter school authorizer do?

On Tuesday, Northern Kentucky University will decide whether or not to become an authorizer for the charter school pilot scheduled to come to Northern Kentucky in 2024. House Bill 9, which passed in this year’s legislative session that established the Kentucky Charter School Pilot Program, listed NKU as the authorizer for the Northern Kentucky. It also gave the NKU Board of Regents the option to pass on the responsibility.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

NKU rolls back merit scholarships for international students

Written by Mildred Nguyen, reporter at The Northerner. Duong Nguyen’s family was planning for years for his younger brother, a high school senior, to apply to Northern Kentucky University. His brother had been studying for the IELTS and SAT exams when they received the news that NKU would no longer be offering merit-based scholarships for new international students.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

