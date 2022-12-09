Read full article on original website
Viaplay Orders First Danish Original Film ‘Camino’ with ‘Industry’ Director Birgitte Stærmose, Top Nordic Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
Scandinavia’s leading streamer Viaplay has ordered its Danish feature, “Camino,” a heartwarming comedy-drama directed by Birgitte Stærmose (“Industry”) with a cast led by Lars Brygmann (“Riders of Justice,” “Borgen”) and Danica Curcic (“The Chestnut Man”). “Camino” portrays the complex relationship between a father and daughter who are walking a famous pilgrim route in Spain. The film is produced by Copenhagen’s Motor and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in 2023. Penned by Stærmose and Kim Fupz Aakeson (“Becoming Astrid’), the film tells the story of Regitze (Danica Curcic), who is in her early 30s, pregnant and no longer speaks to her...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Will Play a Centuries-Old Vampire in Podcast Thriller From QCode
Grace will star in and executive produce QCode’s “How to Win Friends and Disappear People,” a dark-comedy thriller podcast in which she voices the part of a young woman who is actually a centuries-old vampire living in modern-day New York City. More from Variety. Created, written and...
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Kerry Washington Delivers Thoughtful Q&A at Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet: ‘A Real Gift for Me’
Kerry Washington visited the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet high school in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday to meet with students and participate in an Q&A. “In some ways, this moment right now is a climax for me,” Washington told students during the Q&A portion of her visit. “Being able to sit here with you guys and tell you something that nobody told me — that there was a place for me in this business — is a real gift for me, and it’s an honor.” Throughout the Q&A, students inquired about how to overcome the various challenges that come with...
Lark: The Story Behind The UK’s Hottest New Film & TV Lit Agency
EXCLUSIVE: London-based Lark is one of the buzziest new boutique film and TV agencies in Europe. The company was quietly set up by former Troika Director Harriet Pennington Legh in 2020 but gained momentum this year with the addition of former Casarotto and 42 rep Sophie Dolan and longtime Independent Talent agent Roxana Adle. Exiting bigger agencies usually comes with some bumps and bruises (and temporary no-press gags) but the trio took the plunge and are now reaping the rewards. Together, the three UK agenting dynamos now lead Lark and join a new wave of vibrant UK rep businesses that launched...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' alum, dead at 40
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alum Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40.
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters
Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau. Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills. On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
Dystopian German Film ‘We Might as Well Be Dead’ Sets North American Release
Aspect Ratio and Hope Runs High have struck a deal to give North American theatrical and non-theatrical releases to dystopian German film “We Might as Well Be Dead,” from first-time filmmaker Natalia Sinelnikova. The 2023 theatrical distribution of the film in the U.S. and Canada will be a partnership between the two companies and be followed by a digital release later in the year. Jordan Mattos of Aspect Ratio will oversee the non-theatrical distribution. The rights deal was struck with the film’s Amsterdam- and Beijing-based sales agent Fortissimo Films. The film, which focuses on the residents of an apartment block situated on...
‘Under the Bridge’ Hulu Series With Riley Keough Casts Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, Ezra Faroque Khan (EXCLUSIVE)
The Hulu series adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey’s book “Under the Bridge” has added three series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, and Ezra Faroque Khan will all star in the series alongside previously announced lead Riley Keough, who will play Godfrey. Per the official logline, the series is “about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey takes us into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the...
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Origin Story Prequel in the Works at Baboon Animation, IQI
A film prequel and series to A.A. Milne’s beloved book “Winnie-the-Pooh” is in the works at Baboon Animation and IQI Media, Inc. DreamWorks alumnus Mike de Seve (“Madagascar,” “Monsters vs. Aliens”) will direct, and co-write with fellow DreamWorks alum John Reynolds (“The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show”) the newest iteration of the adventures of the cuddly honey-loving bear and his friends.
‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in Sci-Fi Thriller From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers
Though two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver wrapped his performance as Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, his work in the sci-fi genre is far from over. The trailer for Sony Pictures’ upcoming feature “65” sees Driver return to outer space — but this time, as an astronaut who crash lands on Earth… 65 million years ago.
Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star in 'Presumed Innocent' for Apple TV+
Variety reports that Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent, which is being helmed by Emmy Award winner David E. Kelly, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason. First ordered to series by Apple TV back in February 2022, Presumed Innocent is set to be an eight-episode series that is based on the acclaimed 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow and follows the murder of Carolyn Polhemus that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The novel follows the story from the point of view of Kindle County prosecutor and colleague of the murdered, Rožat "Rusty" Sabich, who is charged with the murder, as he attempts to keep his marriage intact while also clearing his name.
‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan
“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
The best movies new to streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu (December 2022)
The final month of the year is finally upon us, and with it comes a bountiful crop of new movies available on streaming to tide us over through winter. We’ve highlighted the best of the best new movies on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in December 2022. Our list includes Bullet Train, the outrageous new action comedy from John Wick co-director David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou starring Bill Murray, a tender 2019 bromance about two men and a cow, and a neo-noir thriller and a classic revisionist Western drama to spice things up. If there’s a particular mood you’re looking for, we’ve got a movie for you.
Katie Holmes was mocked for her Y2K fashion moment, but her stylist says it was fun
Katie Holmes made an appearance at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in New York City on Friday.
'Gordita Chronicles' to Be Removed From HBO Max Amidst Live-Action Kids and Family Content Cuts
After Warner Bros. Discovery looked to cut back on kids and family content post-merger, Gordita Chronicles met an early end at HBO Max back in July after just one season despite solid reviews. Now, it's officially getting booted off the streamer as revealed in a tweet by series showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz. It's the latest victim to leave the platform due to cost-cutting measures under the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery.
Apple TV+ Sets Soccer Docuseries ‘Super League: The War for Football’ About Disastrous European Super League
Apple TV+ has set a new sports documentary about last year’s attempt to set up a new European super-league that spontaneously combusted before it got off the ground. “Super League: The War for Football” will drop on the streamer on Jan. 13. The fours-part series “documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present, and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport,” according to the logline.
