South Carolina State

American Pickers to film in South Carolina

By Courtesy of Cineflix USA
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
The American Pickers are coming back to South Carolina to film. Courtesy of Cineflix USA

SOUTH CAROLINA — The American Pickers will return to South Carolina. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in February 2023.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

“They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” the press release states.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

The American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC.

“Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories,” the release states.

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through we would love to hear from you. The Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public. If interested, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184 facebook: @GotAPick.

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

