Louisiana State

WWL-TV

Tornado Watch for large portions of Louisiana until 1 PM

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for large portions of southern and southeast Louisiana until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The watch area includes the following parishes: Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis,...
LOUISIANA STATE

