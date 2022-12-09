Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Tornado Watch for large portions of Louisiana until 1 PM
NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for large portions of southern and southeast Louisiana until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The watch area includes the following parishes: Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis,...
WWL-TV
Newly-elected public service commissioner pledges to 'ask tough questions' of utilities
NEW ORLEANS — A regulatory body in Louisiana that makes decisions regarding your utilities and bills has recently gained national attention. Davante Lewis won Saturday's runoff election for the Public Service Commission. With 59 percent of the votes, the 30-year-old progressive policy advocate defeated 3-term incumbent Lambert Boissiere. The...
