FanSided

What Carlos Correa’s contract means for Dansby Swanson’s market

Dansby Swanson is the lone remaining star shortstop free agent on the market, and things are heating up as there was a lot of competition for the four. Teams aren’t playing around this offseason when it comes to the four star shortstops on the market. Three of the four...
FanSided

New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023

Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
