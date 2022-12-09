ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

33-year-old man charged with first degree murder for Portsmouth homicide

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Jamal R. Cannon, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 27-year-old D’Quonn Lee Epps, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The investigation into Epps’ death began in February when he was found on the 3900 block of George Washington Highway with a gunshot wound. He later died from the injury.

Another victim suffering from a gunshot wound was located near the 200 block of Paradise Drive and recovered at a local hospital.

PPD announced that Cannon was a person of interest on Feb. 25. He has also been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the department.

