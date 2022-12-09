ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Asics and Students From the Charlotte Lab School Create Gel-Lyte 5s That Will Be Sold at Social Status

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
Charlotte Lab School and Asics have teamed up to reimagine the Gel-Lyte 5, which will launch via Social Status.

The Asics x Charlotte Lab School “Eternal Summer” Gel-Lyte 5 features two colorways, gray and yellow, and are numbered and limited to 1,500 pairs of each colorway. The sneakers, according to a statement, were created as part of a student-led education program powered by The Whitaker Group and Asics.

According to The Whitaker Group, students from the Charlotte, N.C.-based school logged in weekly into a virtual learning platform over the course of the pandemic-affected school year. Here, the students learned and collaborated with team leads in design, marketing, brand, merchandising, sales and creative from The Whitaker Group and Asics.

The “Eternal Summer” sneakers, according to The Whitaker Group, are inspired by the love of summer the students have and “the energy of the seasonal break they want to carry with them year-round through the school year.” The colors and tones for the separate yellow and gray colorways, the statement explained, are “intended to evoke catching the sunrise/sunset and being in the colors of the playground, respectively.”

The looks are executed with premium hairy suede detailing, as well as custom script insoles and box designed by the students. The gray pair, The Whitaker Group said, is highlighted by nimbus cloud and pistachio green accents, while the yellow includes moroccan blue.

The Asics x Charlotte Lab School “Eternal Summer” Gel-Lyte 5s debut Dec. 17 via Social Status online and in-store. Retail price is $140.

What’s more, there will be a launch celebration at BeSocial Charlotte on Dec. 16 featuring a panel with Charlotte Lab School students and the Asics team.

