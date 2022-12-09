Read full article on original website
capeandislands.org
Expanded food center opens to Cape Cod veterans
The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Food Distribution Center opens it new location at 223 Stevens St., Hyannis. "We're increasing our capacity and our outreach, and that's leading to more clients and more need," says executive director Jim Seymour. HYANNIS—As the Cape's veterans outreach center enters its 40th year of...
capeandislands.org
A Dovekie flight for the record books
If you look at a map of the world on your computer screen, thanks to the way we project the curved earth onto a flat plane, at a certain point the map just ends. You just see a straight line north of Greenland, around where the North Pole should be, and above that is just nothing – the end of the earth. It is in this vicinity, just a bit south of the North Pole, that a little bird called the Dovekie nests by the millions in vast cliffside colonies. Relatively small numbers of these feathered little elves of the North Pole occasionally visit us at unpredictable intervals here on the Cape and Islands. When they do, birders always rejoice. Last week was one of those times, and when all the numbers from all the birders at all the usual vantage points were in, they showed that this was a Dovekie flight for the record books.
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Defendant gets ‘an early Christmas present’
An operating under the influence (OUI) of alcohol case and related charges against a Tisbury man were dropped in Edgartown District Court Monday morning after prosecutors for the Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office declined to prosecute the case any further. The charges stem from a...
WCVB
Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event
BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
RI attorney general declines to defend Gov. McKee in homeless evictions lawsuit
The attorney general said his office wasn't consulted ahead of the evictions going out last week.
WCVB
Gov. Baker 'disappointed' with Biden administration as Mass. pushes forward with migrant response
BOSTON — With his term in office coming to an end but a migrant crisis that seems far from resolution, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration on Tuesday. Baker said he was "really disappointed" to have not received a response after asking the Biden Administration to grant permission for the migrants to work while they wait for their asylum applications to be processed.
NECN
Snow-Related Crashes Reported Across Mass., NH
“I’m not ready for this! I was in Florida yesterday – I’m like, 'Why did I come home?!'”. Numerous crashes are being reported on roadways across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as snow has begun falling across the region. Traffic in many areas has reportedly slowed to a crawl.
NECN
Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions
A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
nycfoodpolicy.org
Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law
Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts opioid overdose death rate declines in 2022, New Bedford has notable increase
Opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts decreased in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same time last year, according to preliminary data released today by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH). In the first nine months of this year, there were 1,696 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths, approximately 25 fewer deaths than in the first nine months of 2021, or a 1.5 percent decrease.
Judge: RI high-capacity magazine ban is constitutional
The chief judge for the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island rejected a challenge to the state's high-capacity magazine ban, arguing that it is both reasonable and measured.
Massachusetts to issue free at-home COVID-19 tests, PPE
The state is helping residents prepare for an increase in COVID-19 cases by providing at-home tests and personal protective equipment (PPE).
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man previously convicted of killing relative granted parole with certain conditions
A Massachusetts man, who was previously convicted of killing a relative, has been granted parole with certain conditions. According to the Parole Board, on September 27, 2002, a then 23-year-old John Fernandes was indicted by a Plymouth County Grand Jury for first degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Larry Monteiro in Brockton. After a trial, on May 18, 2005, a mistrial was declared when the jury reported a deadlock. After a retrial, on November 25, 2005, the jury found Fernandes guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
WCVB
Massachusetts becomes first legal pot state to add AAA's cannabis curriculum to driver's ed
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Starting next year, Massachusetts will become the first state in the nation with legal recreational marijuana to add lessons about cannabis impairment to driver's education programs, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced. The new curriculum, "Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving," was created...
capeandislands.org
Mother of Sandy Hook victim building $10 million sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter
The mother of a 6-year-old girl killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, is building a $10 million education center and veterinary in-take facility at a sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard. “We’re going to be starting our construction efforts,” said Jenny Hubbard, Catherine’s mother,...
capeandislands.org
A CT governor notified Sandy Hook families about loved ones. 'I have revisited that day many times.'
Someone had to tell them. “I'm with people who don't know where their spouse is, or don't know where their children are.”. Former Governor Dannel Malloy recalled his time in Newtown immediately following the Dec. 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 children and six educators dead.
Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023
Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
