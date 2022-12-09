Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen attacks people at Rail Runner stop
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with attacking people with a knife at a Rail Runner station. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin started punching a man at the stop on Highway 550 in Bernalillo Sunday. Investigators say he then tried to take his bike and chased him with a knife. Four […]
newsfromthestates.com
‘Our acequias are struggling’: Mayordomos from across NM gather to call for help
A procession heads from the Gallinas River in Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday toward the Congreso de las Acequias. They carry a small amount of water from the river for the Bendicion de las Aguas. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) About 15 acequia stewards stood in a line...
Man charged four years after deadly crash in Northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than four years after Davina Archuleta was run over and killed while crossing the highway between Española and Abiquiu, the alleged driver, 37-year-old David Garcia, has been charged. Archuleta’s mother, Cecila Garcia, says she feels she is still waiting for justice. Court records Tuesday show David Garcia has been charged with […]
Santa Fe getting updated emergency response routes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s emergency response routes map is being updated after nearly 20 years. The new map will be represented at the public works and utilities committee meeting. It’s designed to help first-responders to identify the best ways to get around the city. It includes suggestions for routes on future roads. The […]
A Sacred Church in New Mexico
El Santuario de Chimayo is one of America’s most visited and beloved Holy sites. An adobe church situated within the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Chimayo, New Mexico, has been a place of worship for many generations. Before its construction in 1813, the Native American Indians, Hispanic, and other people of faith traveled to the sacred site of El Santuario to ask for healings and offer prayers of petition and thanksgiving for favors received. El Santuario is now one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage centers in the United States and one of the most beautiful examples of Spanish Colonial architecture in New Mexico. This sacred place is known as the Lourdes of America and attracts over 300,000 pilgrims from all over. During the Holy Week, thousands of pilgrims will walk to El Santuario from Santa Fe and other starting points.
Rio Grande Sun
Trash Authority Driver Charged With Evidence Tampering in Probe of Colleague’s Death
The North Central Solid Waste Authority driver whose partner died from gruesome injuries suffered on the job has been charged with tampering with evidence in the case, court records show. Peter Velarde, 37, of Albuquerque, received a criminal summons for allegedly deleting videos and photos he took at the scene...
dornob.com
$8.5 Million Santa Fe Mansion Embodies the Beauty of New Mexico
Anybody got an extra $8.5 million laying around? If so, perhaps you’d like to snatch up an incredible Santa Fe mansion that might just be the most luxurious example of classic New Mexican architecture we’ve ever seen. Set in a gated neighborhood of large estates, the massive adobe house just hit the market last month.
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
Rio Grande Sun
New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee
New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV in Albuquerque-Santa Fe
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Four stations serving the Albuquerque-Santa Fe television market began broadcasting programming using the NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 standard on December 13. The launch involved KOAT-TV (the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate), KRQE (the Nexstar-owned CBS and Fox affiliates), KWBQ (the Mission Broadcasting-owned CW affiliate) and KASY-TV (the Mission Broadcasting-owned MyNet affiliate).
Los Alamos National Laboratory working to predict sea level changes
"As ice mass loss from our polar ice sheets accelerates, sea level rising is also accelerating. That sea level rise poses a significant threat to coastal communities and infrastructure. In fact, around 10% of the global population live within around five meters of the high tide line, so over the next 100 years or so, hundreds of millions of people will be displaced," said Postdoctoral Researcher Sophie Coulson.
kunm.org
Students in Santa Fe are making hard decisions between their education and surviving economic downturn
In the 2018 Yazzie v. Martinez lawsuit, New Mexico was found not to be providing equitable education to low-income, Native American, and English language learners. Years later, many students living at or below the poverty level are facing hard decisions about continuing their education. One non-profit tries to address systemic poverty to help students stay in school and graduate.
athleticbusiness.com
Athlete Petitions Court to Overturn NMAA Eligibility Ruling
A high school athlete whose family claims he suffered bullying of a racial nature at St. Michael’s High School in Santa Fe, N.M., is asking a District Court judge to overturn a New Mexico Activities Association decision and allow him to participate in sports in the final semester of his senior year at his new school, Santa Fe Prep.
Police release info about officer-involved shooting in Española
The New Mexico State Police are investigating the shooting, collecting evidence, and conducting interviews.
KRQE News 13
MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to Santa Fe nonprofit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity. “Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored...
ladailypost.com
Fiber Optic Cable Cut Blamed For Internet/Cell Outage
Initial response to calls into both Los Alamos County and the police department indicate that the cause of the internet and cell phone outage that plagued the townsite Sunday was caused by a cut to a fiber optic cable north of Santa Fe. The County said that this cable feeds...
losalamosreporter.com
What Caused The Cellular/Internet Outage Last Weekend?
A photo of some of the damage to the fiber cable. The Los Alamos Reporter published a story Monday morning about the weekend cellular and internet service in Los Alamos County. Surprisingly, little information was available at that time. Since then members of the community have reached out with concerns about the lack of information available to the public as well as the County’s lack of means to make the public aware of what actually is going on in a situation like this and how soon service will be resumed.
KRQE News 13
Clouds and wind increase overnight
High temperatures Sunday were well above average as Albuquerque reached 56°, Roswell 64°, and Santa Fe 51°. Even Farmington climbed to 60° which was a record high for December 11. All eyes now turn to the big storm slamming the west coast. It’ll have impacts all over the Intermountain West and Desert Southwest regions with high wind gusts, snow, and bitter cold temperatures. Clouds are already working their way into the Four Corners. For the southeast corner, those southerly winds will bring more low level moisture/fog back into the state. So plan on more dense fog for Clovis southward into Hobbs.
Man convicted of injecting woman with heroin, throwing her off bridge
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Brenton Rael, 47, has been found guilty of several charges in connection to a kidnapping in 2020. Rael and two other suspects, Leann Romero and Kevin Gonzales, were accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Taos and taking her to a home in El Duende. Once there, they doused her […]
Comments / 2