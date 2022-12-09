Over-capacity hospitals report difficult conditions. RSV, influenza and COVID-19 have overwhelmed the UNM Health System beyond what it experienced at the height of the pandemic, doctors said at a news conference yesterday. UNM has erected a tent in a hospital parking lot on Lomas Boulevard in Albuquerque to provide extra space for triage near the adult emergency room. All of the system’s hospitals “are and have been significantly over 100% of licensed capacity” and are experiencing “significant impacts on the acute-care delivery system,” said Dr. Steve McLaughlin, chief medical officer at UNM. At the 20-bed children’s emergency department, of 22 patients, 16 are on breathing tubes. “People are very sick and they are seeking out care in all of our hospitals throughout our city,” said Dr. Anna Duran, associate chief medical director at UNM Children’s Hospital.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO