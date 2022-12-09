Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
What determines tampering with evidence? Experts say intent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is continuing to follow the deadly shooting involving New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake, who police say shot and killed a 19-year-old University of. There are not yet any charges involving NMSU coaches or players in this case, even though state police...
New Mexico State falls to New Mexico to split season series
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) — The last time New Mexico State and New Mexico women’s basketball teams met on the hardwood, the game was a thriller. The second meeting between the two teams was no different. New Mexico grabbed a 65-64 win over New Mexico State at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday. […]
Lobos come from behind to remain perfect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos kept their spot among the unbeaten Monday night with a 67-64 victory over the San Francisco Dons. The Lobos improved to 10-0 with the hard-fought come-from-behind win. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos in scoring with a game-high 23 points. The Lobos trailed at halftime 38-31 and […]
KOAT 7
Lobos win Rio Grande Rivalry battle at The Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobo women's basketball team were able to avenge the November 15 overtime loss to New Mexico State on Sunday afternoon winning a close battle, 65-64. Shaiquel McGruder made the go-ahead free throw with 14 seconds left as the Lobos held on for the win. McGruder led New Mexico in scoring with 16 points.
Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
Video captures Rio Rancho mailbox explosion
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighbor’s security camera caught a person or persons blowing up a mailbox in Rio Rancho this weekend. It all happened Sunday around 3:00 a.m. in the Rio Rancho Estates neighborhood by Rust Medical Center. The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, shared pictures of what was left of […]
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Finalists announced for temporary legislator in Albuquerque’s west side
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, Bernalillo County put out call for applications to temporarily fill an empty seat in New Mexico’s House of Representatives. Now, they have a list of finalists. They are each vying to represent House District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side. The boundaries for that district will change soon, but applicants must […]
Daily Lobo
UNM grad Tayler Suazo moves from mortar boards to med school
One of the first things you might notice about upcoming University of New Mexico graduate Tayler Suazo is her loyalty to place and to family. Graduating this fall with a Clauve Outstanding Senior Award and a bachelor’s of science in biology with a double minor in chemistry, and health medicine and human values, one might expect frequent and numerous parties and celebrations to be in order. Suazo, at the time of her interview with the Daily Lobo, however, is back with family in her hometown of Abiquiu: a small town in northern New Mexico.
Albuquerque man accused of killing his roommate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man accused of killing his roommate and leaving his body wrapped in a rug in the garage. 52-year-old David Knotts is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Alexander Renner in May. A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Knotts’ home near Tramway and Montgomery in […]
Efforts underway to preserve Albuquerque’s first Black suburb
It was the first subdivision in the city built by Black people for Black families.
Santa Fe getting updated emergency response routes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s emergency response routes map is being updated after nearly 20 years. The new map will be represented at the public works and utilities committee meeting. It’s designed to help first-responders to identify the best ways to get around the city. It includes suggestions for routes on future roads. The […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Hospitals Report Extreme Crowding
Over-capacity hospitals report difficult conditions. RSV, influenza and COVID-19 have overwhelmed the UNM Health System beyond what it experienced at the height of the pandemic, doctors said at a news conference yesterday. UNM has erected a tent in a hospital parking lot on Lomas Boulevard in Albuquerque to provide extra space for triage near the adult emergency room. All of the system’s hospitals “are and have been significantly over 100% of licensed capacity” and are experiencing “significant impacts on the acute-care delivery system,” said Dr. Steve McLaughlin, chief medical officer at UNM. At the 20-bed children’s emergency department, of 22 patients, 16 are on breathing tubes. “People are very sick and they are seeking out care in all of our hospitals throughout our city,” said Dr. Anna Duran, associate chief medical director at UNM Children’s Hospital.
Hundreds of people celebrate the life of Chris Eaton
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held inside the Sandia Prep gymnasium on Sunday afternoon, remembering the life of recently passed Christopher Scott Eaton. Chris Eaton passed away at the age of 35 years old on November 21st. Hundreds of people packed Sandia Prep’s gym on Sunday to honor the reigning New Mexico High […]
New details emerge on Rio Rancho teen accused of killing his father
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the New Mexican teen accused of killing his father over the weekend. Rio Rancho police officers responded to a home on North Pole Loop on December 10 and found Michael Skinner dead in a bathtub off the master bedroom. According to the criminal complaint, Michael’s 19-year-old […]
2 hit-and-runs under investigation in Valencia County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs earlier this month. The first one was reported on December 3 in Rio Communities. The other happened on December 10 in El Cerro Mission/Monterey Park. News 13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is waiting to hear back.
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
Las Cruces woman charged with stabbing man in groin
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday. The man told police the two had dated for around […]
athleticbusiness.com
Athlete Petitions Court to Overturn NMAA Eligibility Ruling
A high school athlete whose family claims he suffered bullying of a racial nature at St. Michael’s High School in Santa Fe, N.M., is asking a District Court judge to overturn a New Mexico Activities Association decision and allow him to participate in sports in the final semester of his senior year at his new school, Santa Fe Prep.
