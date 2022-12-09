ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Second storm of the week to drop up to 3 feet of snow in Cascades

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPXqi_0jdLiH2N00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The first storm system of the week dropped as much as a foot of snow on Mount Hood in the last three days. A second storm will move into the area on Friday, unloading an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow on the Cascades by Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a 24-hour winter storm warning for elevations above 3,000 feet starting at noon on Friday. Traffic delays are expected through the Columbia River Gorge and across mountain passes starting this evening due to low visibility and snow mixed with freezing rain.

Two men arrested during Shroom House raid to appear in court
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kamAb_0jdLiH2N00
Snow forecasts for Friday and Saturday. | KOIN

The incoming storm will also impact the Oregon coast and the Willamette Valley. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports heavy rain and strong winds are also in the local forecast.

“Expect shower chances to increase by lunch, with heavier rain setting up this evening in Portland,” Bayern said. “Our next storm then barrels in heavy, widespread rain. We’ll be soggy across the coastline and valley. Wind gusts may top out around 50-plus mph for the central and southern coast. Thirty-mile-per-hour gusts will be possible in Portland overnight for a blustery evening.”

Next week’s forecast remains questionable, but more rain is expected on Monday. Frigid arctic air could also move into the Pacific Northwest by midweek.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klcc.org

Snowy rescues prompt a reminder of winter travel safety

After the icy rescues of a 77-year-old man in southern Oregon and a family of five in Marion County, law enforcement wants drivers to brush up on the basics of how to prepare for winter travel. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Jones has witnessed a few common mistakes. Navigating unfamiliar...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Western Oregon highway to open today in full after rain-soaked landslide

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says a western Oregon highway will open more fully today after a landslide closed it late November. ODOT says U.S. Highway 30 will be open daytime as of 4pm today about 20 miles east of Astoria, and when it opens between Astoria and Clatskanie it will stay open while landslide repairs continue.
ASTORIA, OR
alamedahistory.org

A hidden place called Gleneyrie

Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy