ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Coinbase takes a swipe at Tether, tells customers to switch to USDC stablecoin

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNJ4a_0jdLiCck00

Crypto exchange Coinbase has soured on Tether’s USDT, and it’s telling its customers to instead switch to the stablecoin it cofounded—with no fees.

In a reference to FTX’s financial implosion last month, the company wrote in a Thursday blog post that the fallout has “put some stablecoins to the test.” USDT briefly lost its 1-to-1 peg to the U.S. dollar after FTX collapsed, but regained it days later.

In recent years, Tether has faced accusations of obfuscating its reserves. Tether’s parent company, Bitfinex, paid $18.5 million in a settlement with the New York attorney general’s office over whether it made false statements about the backing of its stablecoin and moving hundreds of millions of dollars between Bitfinex and Tether to cover up losses by the former. The company did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, but it agreed to post quarterly reports of its reserves for two years starting in 2021.

Coinbase, the San Francisco-based crypto exchange, added that its customers can now convert any USDT holdings to USDC, the stablecoin it co-founded with Circle, without any fees until further notice. Both USDC and USDT are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The blog post comes just months after Binance, the largest crypto exchange globally, auto-converted all customer holdings in USDC to its own stablecoin, BUSD. In an SEC filing on Nov. 14, Circle, which issues USDC, said Binance’s actions led to approximately $3 billion of the $8.3 billion decline in USDC circulation between June 30 and Sept. 30.

A spokesperson for Tether said Coinbase’s actions were “wildly inappropriate” and downplayed USDC as competition, adding, “This isn’t an honest competitive rivalry.”

Tether has been the biggest name in stablecoins for years, but earlier this year it seemed like Circle was closing the gap. In August, USDC’s market cap had grown to $53.9 billion, on its way to catching Tether at $63.3 billion, before falling back to about $43 billion.

Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives. Subscribe here.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Bernard Arnault may now be the world’s richest man. Meet his 5 ultrawealthy children vying to take over his LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot.

Head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault (C), his daughter Louis Vuitton Executive vice president Delphine Arnault (L) and his son LVMH Communications head Antoine Arnault (R) arrive to open the exhibition of 'The Morozov Collection, Icons of Modern Art' at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, on September 21, 2021.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
decrypt.co

Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets

Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
NBC Chicago

A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Fortune

Fortune

255K+
Followers
11K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy